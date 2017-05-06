The Minnesota Twins enter the first weekend of May in first place in the American League Central and will try to keep their hot streak going Saturday in the continuation of a three-game series with the visiting Boston Red Sox. A walk-off home run from Joe Mauer - the first of his career - propelled the Twins to a dramatic 4-3 victory in the opener of the set Friday night.

It also vaulted Minnesota - which has finished in last place in four of the last six years - into the top spot in the division for the first time in 2017. The Twins have won seven of their last nine and they are 5-1 in games decided by three runs or fewer in that span. Third baseman Miguel Sano has five multi-hit games during the hot stretch and he got Minnesota going Friday night with an RBI triple and a run scored in the first inning against the Red Sox, who fell to 4-7 on the road in their first contest since a controversial four-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles. Boston figures to have the advantage on the mound in Saturday's contest, as reigning Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello opposes Nick Tepesch, who will be making his debut for the Twins.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (1-4, 4.46 ERA) vs. Twins RH Nick Tepesch (2016: 0-1, 11.25)

Porcello has already matched his 2016 loss total but run support has been the primary issue, as he has allowed four earned runs over 19 2/3 innings through his last three starts - all losses. The 28-year-old is 9-9 with a 3.94 ERA in 27 career starts versus Minnesota. He may need to be careful if he faces Kennys Vargas (4-for-7 with a home run, a triple and a double against Porcello), while Mauer (15-for-58) and Brian Dozier (8-for-37, three homers) have had their issues versus the righty.

Tepesch spent time in four different organizations in 2016 while combining to go 8-4 with a 3.96 ERA - all at the Triple-A level. He went 1-1 with a 2.00 mark with 17 strikeouts in 18 innings through three starts to begin this season for Triple-A Rochester. The 28-year-old, who was originally drafted out of high school by the Red Sox before choosing to attend the University of Missouri, has never faced Boston but is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in two previous starts at Target Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox LF Andrew Benintendi homered Friday and is 7-for-10 in his last two road games.

2. Twins CF Byron Buxton did not play Friday after leaving Thursday's contest following a collision with the wall.

3. Sano had his appeal hearing Friday for a suspension for his involvement in a bench-clearing incident against Detroit, but the ruling is not expected until early next week.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Twins 3