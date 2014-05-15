Twins 4, Red Sox 3 (10): Aaron Hicks drove in Kurt Suzuki with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th as Minnesota took two of three at home from Boston.

After Jared Burton and Casey Fien each worked a perfect frame to hold the Twins’ 3-1 lead, Twins closer Glen Perkins gave up singles in the ninth inning to David Ortiz, Jonny Gomes and Mike Carp before Will Middlebrooks roped a two-out single to right to knot the game. The Twins made the rally a moot point one inning later as Suzuki doubled off Andrew Miller (1-2) with one out and Hicks ripped a two-out single to shallow left as Minnesota won two games in this series in its final at-bat.

Brian Duensing (1-1) worked around a walk in the 10th as the Twins recovered from Perkins’ second blown save of the season. Sukuzi finished 3-for-5 and scored twice and Chris Parmelee homered for the second time in three games for the Twins while Gomes and Carp tallied two hits apiece for the Red Sox.

Minnesota got on the board in the second, when Suzuki reached on a one-out hit and Parmelee sent a 1-1 changeup from Boston starter Clay Buchholz off the facing of the upper deck in right-center. Hicks followed with a walk, moved to third on Eduardo Escobar’s single to left-center and came around to score on Brian Dozier’s sacrifice fly to right.

Twins starter Phil Hughes, who allowed one run on five hits and fanned a season-high eight over six frames, gave up his only run in the fourth as the Red Sox put runners on the corners with two outs. Carp hit a sharp single up the middle that a diving Dozier could do nothing with near second base, allowing Xander Bogaerts to score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Sox 1B Mike Napoli went 0-for-5, ending his 33-game on-base streak – the second-longest streak in the majors this season. … Hughes, who has a 1.95 ERA over his last five turns, was denied his opportunity to win five straight starts for the first time since May 28-June 19, 2010. … Ortiz, whose single in the ninth extended his hitting streak to eight games, is batting .509 with nine homers and 22 RBIs in 14 career games at Target Field.