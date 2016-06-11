Bogaerts' second straight four-hit game powers Red Sox

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xander Bogaerts had four hits, including a two-run homer, as the Boston Red Sox rolled to a 15-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon at Target Field.

Bogaerts, who went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer in an 8-1 win on Friday, became the third player in the major leagues this season with consecutive four-hit games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a three-run homer and Sandy Leon added four hits for Boston, which has won three of its last four games. Leon’s two-run single capped a five-run eighth that blew the game open.

Boston tacked on five more in the ninth on two-run singles by Chris Young and Mookie Betts.

Kurt Suzuki hit a three-run homer for the Twins. Brian Dozier had two singles and a walk.

Minnesota has lost six of its last eight games.

Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson (0-4), making his first start since April 22 because of a shoulder injury, allowed five runs, seven hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings.

Gibson allowed four runs in the first inning, including three on Bradley Jr.’s 10th homer of the season but faced just one over the minimum after until the sixth.

The Twins erased their deficit during that span on Suzuki’s three-run shot in the bottom of the fourth and a sacrifice fly by Trevor Plouffe in the fifth that tied the score at 4 against Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez.

Dozier followed Plouffe’s sacrifice fly with a single that ended Rodriguez’s day. The left-hander gave up four runs, six hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings, striking out four.

Boston reliever Heath Hembree (3-0) pitched an inning of shutout relief to pick up the victory.

The Sox took the lead for good in the sixth on heads-up base running by Bogaerts, who led off the inning with a single. With Plouffe shifted toward short, David Ortiz followed with a ground ball to Dozier at second base; Bogaerts beat the throw to second standing up and kept running to third, which was unguarded.

Hanley Ramirez followed with a sacrifice fly to left for a 5-4 lead.

Boston added five runs in the eighth, taking advantage of an error by Twins right fielder Oswaldo Arcia that allowed Dustin Pedroia to reach. Bogaerts followed with a two-run homer to left.

A single and a walk was followed by another error that allowed a third run to score before Leon’s two-run single made it 10-4.

NOTES: Twins RHP Phil Hughes will miss 6-8 weeks with an impaction fracture of his left femur just above his knee. Hughes was hit by a comebacker on Thursday by Miami’s J.T. Realmuto. Hughes is 1-7 with a 5.95 ERA. ... Twins LHP Glen Perkins suffered a setback during his bullpen session on Tuesday and will seek a third opinion on his injured left shoulder. Perkins, who has pitched in just two games this season, has been on the disabled list since April 13. ... Boston and Minnesota will conclude their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Target Field. The Red Sox will send right-hander Rick Porcello (7-2, 4.04 ERA) to the mound against Twins left-hander Pat Dean (1-2, 4.75).