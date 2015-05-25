Twins jump on Red Sox early, win third straight

MINNEAPOLIS -- Major league baseball’s leaders in early offense struck again on Monday at Target Field.

The Minnesota Twins scored seven early runs and cruised to a 7-2 win against the Boston Red Sox in the opening game of a three-game series.

It was the Twins’ third straight win and the fifth in their last six games. Their 16-6 record in May and 15-6 record at home are each the best marks in baseball. Their 97 runs scored in the first three innings also are the best in the majors.

Lately, it has been a similar recipe for Minnesota (26-18): Score a bunch of runs early then get quality starting pitching deep into the game.

Against Boston (21-24) on Monday, it was no different.

After scoring once in the first, the Twins scored six times in the second, providing right-hander Ricky Nolasco with a 7-0 lead after two innings.

“We like to call it keeping the foot down; put the pedal to the metal,” Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe said. “When we get chances, don’t be satisfied with one or two runs; let’s go for three or four. And we’ve been able to do that.”

Nolasco did his part, too. He gave up two runs in the third inning before settling down and going a season-long 7 2/3 innings, allowing just the two runs on seven hits. He didn’t walk a man for the first time this season, and he struck out five as he improved to 5-1 and got the 100th win of his career.

“It means a lot. It’s been a long road,” Nolasco said. “Just to have that kind of success to accomplish something like that, it’s pretty special.”

The early offense allowed Nolasco the opportunity to settle into a rhythm. After allowing the two runs in the third inning, Nolasco retired 17 of the next 19 hitters, including 15 of the final 16.

“He just got locked in,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “His command got better as the game went on. He kept that curveball down all day, got some swings and misses, got some rollovers. We like to get those innings, even though we have a big bullpen right now -- the less the better, especially this early in the season.”

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier got the attack going early, leading off the game with a double into the left-field corner. He scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Joe Mauer.

Minnesota broke the game open in the second, starting the inning with four consecutive hits, including RBI hits by designated hitter Eduardo Nunez and left fielder Eddie Rosario. Right fielder Torii Hunter drove in another run with an RBI groundout before the big blow: a three-run homer by Plouffe that cleared the wall in left, making it 7-0.

Catcher Kurt Suzuki followed with a single, driving Red Sox righty Joe Kelly from the game after he gave up seven runs on eight hits and a walk in just 1 2/3 innings. Kelly dropped to 1-4. The seven runs allowed were a season high and tied a career high.

“A number of pitches found their way to the middle of the plate, whether it was hard contact or soft contact,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “A high number of base hits; they put up six in the (second) inning and gotta go to the bullpen right away. A short day and unfortunately, we had a hole dug pretty deep today.”

Minnesota finished with 16 hits; each of its nine batters had at least one, and Escobar finished 3-for-4.

“They came out swinging real hot. They’ve done that the last few games,” Kelly said. “I knew they were going to come out swinging. They were on the (fastball) every single time. Put some good swings on some balls, got on base and made me pitch from the stretch, scored some runs that way.”

Boston designated hitter David Ortiz and left fielder Hanley Ramirez each knocked in a run. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia, center fielder Mookie Betts and first baseman Mike Napoli each had two hits as the Red Sox lost in Minnesota for just the third time in their last 10 games here.

Since returning from the disabled list on May 2, Nolasco is 5-0 with a 3.77 ERA, 25 strikeouts and just six walks in 28 2/3 innings.

NOTES: Red Sox RHP Joe Kelly allowed seven earned runs in 1 2/3 innings, tied for the most he has allowed in his four-year career. ... Red Sox LF Hanley Ramirez knocked in a run with a second-inning single, his first RBI in May, a span of 76 at-bats. ... Twins SS Eduardo Escobar singled in the second inning, snapping an 0-for-7 streak. ... The Red Sox and Twins will play the second game of a three-game series at Target Field on Tuesday. Boston’s Clay Buchholz (2-5, 4.58 ERA) will oppose Minnesota’s Mike Pelfrey (3-1, 3.00).