Twins pull off rare sweep of Red Sox

MINNEAPOLIS -- There’s a lot of season left; but, with nearly two months in the books, the Minnesota Twins are a first-place team.

Aaron Hicks and Eddie Rosario homered and right-hander Phil Hughes pitched 6 2/3 innings to help the Twins to a 6-4 win over the Boston Red Sox at Target Field on Wednesday.

It was the Twins’ first sweep of Boston in nearly a decade, when they took three from the Red Sox in June 2006 at the Metrodome. It was also the Twins’ fifth consecutive win and seventh in their last eight games.

Combined with Kansas City’s 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday, the Twins and Royals are tied atop the American League Central with matching 28-18 records.

“The way we started this year, we were kind of down,” Hughes said. “The guys battled. Hopefully that continues, but for now we’ll enjoy this one.”

“When you have a chance to sweep one of the best teams, on paper, in baseball, I definitely think that we’re doing something right,” Twins right fielder Torii Hunter said. “It’s cool. It’s good to be in first. Now it’s just about holding onto it.”

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia homered twice for the Red Sox (21-26), who had lost just four times total in five previous series at Target Field since 2010. It was Pedroia’s second multi-homer game of the season and first since Opening Day.

“We set the tone early,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “Unfortunately, the combination of the hits and walks (gave) it right back.”

Twins closer Glen Perkins worked a scoreless ninth for his league-leading 18th save. Perkins is a perfect 18-for-18 in save chances this season.

Pedroia’s two-run homer in the top of the third gave Boston an early 2-0 lead and snapped a streak of nine games in which Minnesota had scored first. His seven homers this season matches his total from all of last season.

“I just got pitches to hit and didn’t miss them,” Pedroia said. “I‘m trying to stay in the middle of the field. I got balls in and just turned on them.”

The Twins countered in the bottom half of the inning, stringing together two walks and three singles against Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello. With the bases loaded and one out, Hunter fought off an inside fastball, landing a single just inside the right-field line behind first base, scoring two. First baseman Joe Mauer followed with a sharp single to left, driving in another run to give Minnesota the lead for good.

Other than the two mistakes to Pedroia, Hughes was solid, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out three, evening his record at 4-4.

”For the most part, I thought I was able to keep the heart of their order in check,“ Hughes said. ”There’s two I’d really like to have back -- they cost me four runs. But, other than that, I thought it was pretty good.

“Those mistakes can be costly, but fortunately today the guys scored a bunch of runs and didn’t make it hurt too bad.”

Hicks’ two-run shot in the fourth inning provided Hughes with some breathing room.

“He’s been playing really well out there,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said of Hicks. “It’s nice to see him contribute offensively because I know he takes a lot of pride in that side of the game, too.”

Pedroia’s second two-run blast in the fifth made it a 5-4 game. Rosario’s second homer of the season traveled 433 feet over the fence in right field, making it a two-run game in the bottom of the sixth.

Porcello took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two.

NOTES: Red Sox RF Rusney Castillo did not play because of a shoulder injury. He is considered day-to-day. ... Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket in time to make his scheduled start on Thursday against the Texas Rangers. The club will announce a corresponding roster move on Thursday. ... Twins RHP Casey Fien is pitching for Triple-A Rochester as he rehabs his injured throwing shoulder. Fien could return to the Twins’ bullpen by this weekend. ... The Red Sox open a four-game series with the Rangers in Arlington on Thursday. ... The Twins are off Thursday before continuing their homestand with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field.