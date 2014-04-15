Preview: Red Sox at White Sox

The Boston Red Sox set the pace on offense in the majors last season, but the Chicago White Sox are leading the crowd in the early going of 2014. The White Sox will try to keep the runs coming when they host the Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday. Chicago’s 80 runs scored were the most in the majors through the weekend, and hot starts by Cuban teammates Jose Abreu and Alexei Ramirez are leading the way.

Ramirez clubbed a two-run walk-off homer to beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 on Sunday and has hit safely in each of the first 13 games for an American League-leading .420 average. Abreu, a 27-year-old rookie, leads the team with four home runs and is among the AL leaders with 14 RBIs thanks in part to players like Ramirez, Adam Eaton and Conor Gillaspie getting on base in front of him. Boston just got through dropping three of four to the rival New York Yankees and averaged 2.8 runs in the four contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), WCIU (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Jake Peavy (0-0, 2.13 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Erik Johnson (0-1, 9.58)

Peavy was sharp in each of his first two outings, allowing a total of three runs while striking out 12 in 12 2/3 total innings. The Alabama native was reached for a home run in each of those turns and could not get enough help from his offense or bullpen in order to notch a win. Peavy was acquired from the White Sox in a three-team deal last season and made one start against his former team, allowing two runs in seven innings to earn a win on Aug. 31.

Johnson was lit up for seven runs in 4 2/3 innings his first time out and was only marginally better in his second chance, surrendering four runs in 5 2/3 frames against Colorado last Wednesday. Both of those starts came on the road, and the rookie went 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA in three starts at home during a September call-up last season. Johnson has never faced the Red Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia (wrist) and RHP Koji Uehara (shoulder) both went back to Boston on Monday to be examined.

2. Chicago OF Avisail Garcia will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery on Tuesday.

3. Boston OF Grady Sizemore recorded two hits in each of his last two games to lift his average to .343.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 8, White Sox 5