Preview: Red Sox at White Sox

The Boston Red Sox came into the series against the Chicago White Sox questioning their offense and created a few questions about their defense as the series got underway. The White Sox will try to take advantage again when they host the Red Sox on Wednesday. Boston managed just three hits in a 2-1 loss on Tuesday and allowed the winning run to cross in the bottom of the ninth on rookie Xander Bogaerts’ throwing error.

The White Sox came into the series with the most prolific offense in the league but only scraped across two runs on a bitterly cold night in the series opener. Chicago has taken its last two games in walk-off fashion and won four of its last five as the starting pitching begins to come around. The Red Sox are doing fine in the starting pitching department but are averaging 2.4 runs while going 1-4 in the first five contests of a seven-game road trip.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), WCIU (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (0-1, 6.97 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (1-0, 4.15)

Buchholz escaped a loss despite getting lit up for six runs and 13 hits in his first turn but could not avoid it a second time as he surrendered four runs - two earned - over six innings at New York over the weekend. That one loss matches the total from last season for the 29-year-old, though he was more impressive against the Yankees and had more velocity on his fastball. Buchholz made one start in Chicago last season and held the White Sox to one run and five hits over seven frames to pick up a win.

Danks put up a pair of quality starts in his first two turns and earned his first win by holding Cleveland to three runs over six innings last week. The Texas native cut his walk total down to two after issuing four free passes in his first outing. Danks made one start against Boston last season and was knocked around for six runs - five earned - on 11 hits in five innings to suffer the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia (wrist) did not start the last two games but expects to be in the lineup Wednesday.

2. Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez has hit safely in 14 straight games.

3. Boston 1B Mike Napoli, who had one of the team’s three hits on Tuesday, suffered a dislocated finger on a head-first slide and is questionable.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 8, White Sox 4