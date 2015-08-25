Preview: Red Sox at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox have been good for some offensive fireworks when they’ve squared off in 2015, which they’ll do Tuesday in the middle contest of a three-game set in Chicago. The teams have combined for 61 runs in five meetings this season, with Chicago holding a 3-2 lead in the season series.

The Red Sox held on for a 5-4 victory in the series opener, as rookie Rusney Castillo went 3-for-5 with a homer and drove in all five runs, extending his hitting streak to nine games in the process. The win was the fifth in seven contests for Boston, while Chicago has dropped five of eight. The White Sox roughed up Red Sox left-hander Wade Miley for seven runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings on July 28 in Boston, but Miley enters Tuesday’s outing as one of his team’s most consistent starters of late. Chicago left-hander Jose Quintana hopes to continue his success against the Red Sox, as he’s 2-0 with a 1.63 ERA in four career meetings.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Wade Miley (10-9, 4.41 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (7-10, 3.60)

Miley has recorded five quality starts in his last seven outings, posting a 2-1 record and 3.55 ERA over that span. The 28-year-old has earned the win in his last two turns, holding Seattle to two runs over seven innings before limiting Kansas City to one run over 7 1/3 frames on Thursday. Miley is 1-1 with a 6.39 ERA in two starts against the White Sox.

Quintana has been steady all season and has posted quality starts in five of his last six outings and 14 of 16. The 26-year-old Colombian received a rare outpouring of run support last time out, when he held the Los Angeles Angels to two runs over six innings in an 8-2 victory. Quintana posted a similar line against the Red Sox on July 29, allowing two runs in 6 1/3 frames of a 9-2 win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston’s Brock Holt returned to the lineup after missing the previous series with a strained left oblique and went 2-for-3, improving to 18-for-45 over his last 10 games.

2. Chicago 1B/DH Jose Abreu hit a solo homer Monday and has collected 29 RBIs in his last 30 contests.

3. White Sox relievers combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings Monday and have a 1.79 ERA over the last 17 games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Red Sox 3