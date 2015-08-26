Preview: Red Sox at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are hanging around in the American League wild-card race, and they like their chances to at least keep pace every time Chris Sale takes the mound. The ace left-hander gets the ball Wednesday as the White Sox face the visiting Boston Red Sox in the rubber match of a three-game series.

The White Sox rallied for a 5-4 victory Tuesday to pull within five games of Texas for the second wild card and have won four of their last six. Chicago certainly should have an advantage on the mound with Sale matching up with Boston right-hander Rick Porcello, who is struggling through his worst season as a pro. The White Sox might not need it with Sale on the mound, but their bullpen has been outstanding of late, posting a 1.68 ERA over the past 18 games - including 6 1/3 scoreless frames in the series. Several players in Chicago’s lineup have enjoyed success against Porcello, including Gordon Beckham (15-for-32 with a homer), Melky Cabrera (12-for-22, one homer), Avisail Garcia (7-for-15) and Adam Eaton (4-for-9, one homer).

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (5-11, 5.81 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (12-7, 3.34)

Porcello is set to come off the disabled list and make his first start since July 29, when the White Sox dinged him for six runs (five earned) and 10 hits in two-plus innings. The 26-year-old has lost nine of his last 10 decisions and has allowed 20 home runs in 20 starts. Porcello is 9-8 with a 4.32 ERA in 20 starts against the White Sox, tied with Cleveland (9-3) for his most wins against any opponent.

Sale needs five strikeouts to match his career high of 227 set in 2013, which shouldn’t be a problem — he has recorded six or more in 20 straight starts and 22 of 24 this season. The 26-year-old has been overpowering of late, winning three straight starts while racking up 36 strikeouts and allowing five runs in 21 1/3 innings. The Red Sox hit Sale hard on July 30 in Boston, though, getting to him for seven runs and 12 hits in five-plus innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston OF Rusney Castillo, who had a day off Tuesday, is 15-for-35 with three homers during a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Chicago CF Adam Eaton and Boston SS Xander Bogaerts both are 9-for-29 during seven-game hitting streaks.

3. The teams have combined for 70 runs in six meetings this season with Chicago holding a 4-2 edge in the season series.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Red Sox 2