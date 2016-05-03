Preview: Red Sox at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox finally enjoyed a moment to exhale after an exhausting stretch of 19 games in as many days. With a night to catch their breath, the American League-leading White Sox (18-8) return to action Tuesday when they open a three-game series against the visiting Boston Red Sox.

Brett Lawrie highlighted a 6-for-14 surge over the last four contests by belting a homer for a career-high third straight day in Sunday’s 7-1 triumph over Baltimore. “I‘m just being myself, coming here every day with a good, positive attitude, putting music on, getting the boys rolling and having fun,” Lawrie told the Chicago Tribune of the care-free White Sox, who won 13 of 19 during their pronounced stretch. East-leading Boston has done just fine its own right, winning seven of its last eight while scoring 20 of its AL-best 134 runs during a three-game sweep of the rival New York Yankees. Dustin Pedroia recorded his eighth multi-hit performance in 11 contests with three singles in Sunday’s 8-7 victory over the Yankees, but is 1-for-9 in his career versus Tuesday starter Jose Quintana.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Steven Wright (2-2, 1.37 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (3-1, 1.47)

Wright has yielded two earned runs or fewer in seven consecutive starts - including all four this season. The 31-year-old knuckleballer continued his stellar stretch Wednesday as he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in seven innings of a 9-4 triumph versus Atlanta. Wright has won two straight overall and emerged victorious in his lone career outing against Chicago on July 30 after he permitted two runs in seven frames and struck out eight.

Like Wright, Quintana has won two in a row - and has done so in spectacular fashion by scattering a combined four hits in 13 innings en route to 5-0 and 4-0 victories. The 27-year-old Colombian handcuffed Toronto in his last outing Wednesday, striking out a season-high 10 in six innings - although his three walks were a cause for concern. Quintana has also won both career decisions versus Boston while keeping the big bats of David Ortiz (2-for-12) and Hanley Ramirez (1-for-9) under wraps.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu is 11-for-26 during a six-game hitting streak.

2. Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts has hit safely in four straight games (7-for-16) and 10 of his last 11.

3. Red Sox RHP Carson Smith (strained right flexor muscle) will be activated prior to Tuesday’s game.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, White Sox 2