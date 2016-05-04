Preview: Red Sox at White Sox

Jose Abreu is streaking along and the American League-leading Chicago White Sox are following suit, having won three in a row and nine of their last 11. After driving in three runs in the series opener, Abreu carries a seven-game hitting streak into the second contest of a three-game set versus the visiting Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

Abreu ripped an RBI triple in the first inning and added a two-run double in the eighth as Chicago recorded a 4-1 triumph on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Cuban has five straight two-hit performances and is 13-for-29 in his last seven contests, but is 0-for-6 versus Wednesday starter Clay Buchholz. Hanley Ramirez belted a solo homer to extend his hitting streak to eight games, but the Red Sox mustered just three more hits - all singles - en route to suffering their second loss in nine outings. Xander Bogaerts has hit safely in five straight games and 11 of his last 12.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, NESN (Boston), WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (0-3, 6.51 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (1-3, 4.33)

Buchholz allowed five runs for the second straight start and fourth in five turns on Thursday in a 5-3 loss to Atlanta. The 31-year-old hopes to bounce back versus Chicago, against which he owns a 2-2 mark with a 3.38 ERA at U.S. Cellular Field. Buchholz’s last meeting with the White Sox didn’t go so well as he saw two balls leave the yard and permitted four runs in seven innings to take the loss.

Rodon moves up one day to take the ball in place of veteran left-hander John Danks, who was released by Chicago on Tuesday after going 0-4 with a gaudy 7.25 ERA. The 23-year-old Rodon looks to bounce back from his second subpar performance in three outings, as he yielded six runs on eight hits in seven innings of a 6-3 setback to Baltimore on Friday. Rodon, who has yet to face Boston in his career, has fanned seven batters in each of his last two outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval underwent surgery on his left shoulder on Tuesday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

2. Chicago has allowed one or fewer runs in 13 of 27 games this season.

3. The White Sox have posted a 16-6 mark against right-handed pitchers this season.

PREDICTION: White Sox 2, Red Sox 1