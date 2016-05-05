Preview: Red Sox at White Sox

The Boston Red Sox attempt to continue their surge when they visit the Chicago White Sox on Thursday for the rubber match of their three-game series. Boston has won eight of its last 10 games after overcoming an early two-run deficit and posting a 5-2 victory on Wednesday.

Xander Bogaerts has been swinging a hot bat as he enters with a six-game hitting streak that includes two three-hit performances in his last three contests while registering at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games - and two or more in seven of those outings. Chicago had its three-game winning streak snapped as it lost for just the third time in 12 contests. Jose Abreu ended a 13-game home run drought Wednesday and carries an eight-game hitting streak and a six-game RBI streak during which he’s driven in nine runs into the series finale. Dioner Navarro is batting just .180 but has recorded a hit in eight of his last 10 contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), CSN Chicago-Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Henry Owens (0-0, 4.82 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Erik Johnson (2015: 3-1, 3.34)

After lasting only 3 1/3 innings in his first start of the season, Owens worked six frames against the New York Yankees on Friday but did not factor in the decision. The 23-year-old Californian yielded only two runs despite being reached for six hits and three walks. Owens, who never has faced Chicago, is 2-2 with a 4.45 ERA and an unattractive 1.68 WHIP in six career road starts.

Johnson will make his season debut in place of John Danks, who was designated for assignment on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Johnson has made four starts for Triple-A Charlotte this year, going 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA. A native of California, he made his only career start against Boston on April 15, 2014 and allowed one run and three hits while striking out nine over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox DH David Ortiz has belted three of his six homers on the season over his last five games and posted six multi-hit performances in his last 10 contests.

2. Abreu has recorded six two-hit efforts during his hitting streak.

3. Boston hopes to have 1B Hanley Ramirez in the lineup after he was a late scratch Wednesday due to flu-like symptoms.

PREDICTION: White Sox 7, Red Sox 5