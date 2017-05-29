Preview: Red Sox at White Sox

The Boston Red Sox finally got themselves on a roll over the past week, especially among the pitching staff, and are ready to welcome back a big piece of the rotation. The Red Sox will send David Price to the mound to make his season debut when they open a 10-game road trip by visiting the Chicago White Sox in the first of a three-game series on Monday.

Price went down with an elbow strain in spring training and slowly made his way back after consulting with Dr. James Andrews and confirming the diagnosis. “It’s always tough,” Price told reporters. “Even if we’re 40-0 right now, it’s still tough to not be out there and to be able to contribute. The DL is not something that anybody wants to be on. But it’s over now, and I‘m excited for it.” The Red Sox had won six straight before dropping a 5-0 decision to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday and take on a Chicago team that opened its homestand by taking three of four from the Detroit Tigers over the weekend. The White Sox, who will start converted reliever David Holmberg on Tuesday, are 1-5 against teams from the American League East after dropping two of three at New York and getting swept by Baltimore earlier this season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH David Price (2016: 17-9, 3.99 ERA) vs. White Sox LH David Holmberg (0-0, 0.87)

Price led the majors in innings pitched with 230 last season but never quite reached the Cy Young heights the team envisioned when it signed him to a seven-year, $217 million deal prior to the 2016 campaign. The Vanderbilt product is hoping to slot into the rotation behind new ace Chris Sale and will be on a limit of 90 pitches after allowing nine runs (six earned) on 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings with Triple-A Pawtucket in two rehab appearances. Price is 5-5 with a 3.30 ERA in 13 career starts against Chicago.

Holmberg allowed one run in eight relief appearances covering 10 1/3 innings but none in his last seven chances. The 25-year-old Texan did not even surrender a hit in any of his last six outings, including two perfect innings at Arizona on Tuesday. Holmberg, who spent parts of the last three seasons in the National League with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds, is seeing the Red Sox for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval (knee) will spend another week in rehab with Triple-A Pawtucket instead of joining the team on Monday.

2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu is enjoying a 10-game hitting streak.

3. Boston RF Mookie Betts went 0-for-11 over the weekend to drop his batting average to .269.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 8, White Sox 6