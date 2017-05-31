Preview: Red Sox at White Sox

The Boston Red Sox responded well to the loss of second baseman Dustin Pedroia and seek their third straight series win when they finish a three-game set at the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Pedroia was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained wrist hours before the Red Sox went out and evened the set with a 13-7 triumph.

They set a team season high with six home runs - two by No. 9 hitter Deven Marrero and another by No. 8 hitter Jackie Bradley Jr. - to survive a rare rocky start for lefty Chris Sale in his return to Chicago. Xander Bogaerts had one of the other home runs to highlight his four-hit game and Boston's shortstop is batting .355 with 15 RBIs in May. The White Sox will be looking for some length out of starter Mike Pelfrey after struggling lefty Jose Quintana was able to get through only 2 2/3 innings in suffering the loss Tuesday. Melky Cabrera had three of Chicago's 14 hits and is 7-for-13 with two homers and five RBIs over his last three contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (4-3, 4.70 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Mike Pelfrey (2-4, 4.41)

Pomeranz had lasted four innings or fewer in three straight starts before he was solid through six in a win over Texas at home Thursday. He allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while tying a career high with 11 strikeouts. The 28-year-old, who sports the best strikeout rate of his career at 11.5 per nine innings, has spun seven scoreless frames with 11 strikeouts in two career games (one start) against the White Sox.

Pelfrey has allowed one earned run in each of his last two starts and struck out a season-high seven in a win over Detroit on Friday. The Wichita State product has a solid 3.12 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox, although he gave up five runs in five innings at Fenway Park last July. Pelfrey has gotten the best of Boston slugger Hanley Ramirez (10-for-56, eight strikeouts), while Mookie Betts (4-for-9, two doubles) has enjoyed his encounters with the 33-year-old.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RHP Craig Kimbrel picked up his 14th save Tuesday while extending his scoreless streak to 15 innings.

2. White Sox 3B Todd Frazier has only three hits in his last 10 games but all of them have been home runs.

3. Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval was activated from the 10-day disabled list to take Pedroia's spot on the roster.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, White Sox 5