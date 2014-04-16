White Sox 2, Red Sox 1: Alexei Ramirez scored the game-winning run on an error in the ninth inning as Chicago edged visiting Boston.

The White Sox put two on with two outs in the ninth before Marcus Semien sent a routine grounder to shortstop that rookie Xander Bogaerts fielded cleanly before throwing the ball into the dirt at first, allowing Ramirez to score from second. Adam Dunn homered and Daniel Webb (1-0) picked up the win in relief for Chicago.

Daniel Nava homered while Jake Peavy allowed one run and struck out eight over six innings against his former team for the Red Sox, who dropped to 1-4 on their road trip. Burke Badenhop (0-2) suffered the loss in relief after allowing an unearned run, a hit and a walk in one inning.

The White Sox struck first when Dunn took a 2-2 fastball from Peavy and sent it just over Nava’s leap in right field in the second. Nava got back the run when he blasted Erik Johnson’s 3-1 fastball out to right in the fourth.

The Red Sox stranded two runners in the top of the ninth and managed only three hits in a contest played through bitter cold. Johnson struck out nine and allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings for Chicago after the field was cleared of snow prior to the start of the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia (wrist) received a cortisone shot and could return to the starting lineup Wednesday. He entered as a pinch runner in the ninth inning. … Red Sox 1B Mike Napoli suffered a dislocated finger on his left hand on a head-first slide in the ninth. … Ramirez’s single in the ninth extended his hitting streak to 14 games.