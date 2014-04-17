Red Sox 6, White Sox 4 (14): Jackie Bradley Jr. delivered a two-out, two-run double in the 14th inning with infielder Leury Garcia on the mound to lift visiting Boston to a wild victory.

Dustin Pedroia scored three runs for Boston, which received hits from the first three batters it sent to the plate but recorded only three hits thereafter, highlighted by Bradley’s double to right, which came more than five hours after the game started. Bradley’s decisive hit was preceded by two of the 15 walks drawn by Red Sox hitters, the most by the team since 1992.

Garcia (0-1), the ninth pitcher for the White Sox, recorded the first two outs of the 14th before walking Daniel Nava and Jonathan Herrera. Bradley slapped a 3-2 pitch clocked at 82 miles per hour into the right field corner, and Chris Capuano (1-0) combined with Burke Badenhop to record the final three outs.

Chicago’s Alexei Ramirez, who has hit safely in all 15 games this season, smacked a sixth-inning offering from Clay Buchholz over the left-field wall for his fourth homer - a two-run shot that put the White Sox ahead 3-1. Boston sliced its deficit in half on A.J. Pierzynski’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning before Maikel Cleto yielded a pair of walks to open the ninth in advance of Grady Sizemore’s tying sacrifice fly against Matt Lindstrom.

Boston went ahead 4-3 in the 11th on Jonny Gomes’ sacrifice fly - a run that was a product of a leadoff walk, as was Chicago’s tying tally in the bottom of the 11th on Tyler Flowers’ two-out single up the middle. Flowers and fellow catcher Adrian Nieto combined to go 4-for-5 for the White Sox, while Pedroia (2-for-6) was the only Red Sox player with multiple hits.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Capuano struck out three over 2 2/3 scoreless innings. ... Buchholz surrendered three runs (two earned) over six innings but needed 109 pitches to record 18 outs. Chicago’s John Danks yielded one run over six innings, although he did throw 111 pitches and issue four walks. ... Boston’s fifth through eighth hitters combined to go 0-for-20.