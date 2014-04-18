Red Sox 3, White Sox 1: David Ross delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the ninth and Jon Lester dominated as visiting Boston won a game which didn’t feature a hit until the sixth inning.

Mike Napoli reached on an infield single in the eighth before Mike Carp moved him up with a single to left and Ross sent him home with the double off Ronald Belisario (1-2). Xander Bogaerts hit a solo home run in the sixth and Lester (2-2) allowed one run and seven hits in eight innings while striking out nine for the Red Sox.

Chris Sale started for the White Sox and threw a career-high 127 pitches in seven innings while allowing one run on one hit and striking out 10. Adam Eaton drove in the lone run for Chicago, which stranded runners in each of the final four innings in losing two of three to Boston.

Sale had a no-hitter through 5 2/3 innings but left a 1-0 fastball up that Bogaerts turned on and belted out to left for his first homer. Lester retired the first 16 batters he faced before Tyler Flowers sent a grounder into the hole between short and third, and Leury Garcia followed with a ground-rule double in front of Eaton’s RBI infield hit.

Adam Dunn was thrown out at home to end the seventh for the White Sox and Flowers was stranded at third in the eighth before Boston grabbed the advantage in the ninth, capped when Jonathan Herrera’s bases-loaded bunt single tacked on an insurance run. Koji Uehara picked up his third save in the bottom of the frame, but not before Alexei Ramirez extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-out single.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Sox DH David Ortiz came the closest to pushing a run across in the first five innings when he sent a long drive to left-center in the first that Eaton leaped above the fence and brought back into the field of play for the third out, leaving Ortiz to smile and clap as Eaton jogged off the field. … Napoli, who suffered a dislocated left ring finger in the first game of the series Tuesday, returned to the lineup and went 1-for-3… The White Sox recalled RHP Zach Putnam from Triple-A Charlotte and designated LHP Donnie Veal for assignment.