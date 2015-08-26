White Sox 5, Red Sox 4

CHICAGO -- Rookie Trayce Thompson had three hits and drove in three runs -- including the go-ahead two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning -- to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Thompson, the brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, now is batting .522 (12-for-23) since being promoted to the major leagues earlier this month.

Jake Petricka (4-3) pitched a scoreless seventh to get the win. David Robertson pitched the ninth for his 26th save.

Boston starter Wade Miley (10-10) took the loss after allowing five runs on 13 hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Thompson, getting a start in right field against a left-hander, capped a three-run seventh inning for the White Sox with a two-out, two-run double to the left-field corner off Miley to score left-fielder Melky Cabrera and designated hitter Avisail Garcia. Earlier, Cabrera singled to drive in third baseman Gordon Beckham.

Boston snapped a tie at 2 with a pair of runs in the sixth inning. Center fielder Mookie Betts led off with an infield inside and then scored all the way from first on a second down the right-field line by third baseman Pablo Sandoval.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts singled to put runners on the corners. One out later, first baseman Travis Shaw drove in Sandoval with a fielder’s choice grounder to second.

The White Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning as second baseman Carlos Sanchez singled with two outs to drive in shortstop Alexei Ramirez.

Jose Quintana retired the first eight batters he faced, but the Red Sox got on the board with a two-out rally in the third inning. Second baseman Josh Rutledge singled and Betts followed with a double down the left-field line. It appeared the White Sox had a chance to nail Rutledge at the plate, but Ramirez’s relay throw was way wide to the third base side. Quintana and Soto chased after the ball, allowing Betts to race home for 2-1 Boston lead.

The White Sox tied it up in the fourth as they opened the inning with three straight hits, the last an RBI single by Thompson to drive in first baseman Jose Abreu.

NOTES: With a day off on Thursday before opening a three-game series in New York against the Mets, the Red Sox announced Tuesday that they’ll skip LHP Eduardo Rodriguez to keep the 22-year-old’s innings down. “We’re trying to manage his time and his workload,” Boston interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “This is a way to give him a couple of extra days.” ... White Sox 1B Jose Abreu entered Tuesday batting .370 (17-for-46) with six doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs in 12 games against Boston ... Chicago CF Adam Eaton was batting .324 (35-for-108) with 21 runs in his last 28 games before Tuesday. ... Boston RHP Rick Porcello (5-11, 5.81 ERA) will be re-instated from the disabled list to start the finale of the three-game series on Wednesday. LHP Chris Sale (12-7, 3.34) starts for the White Sox. Sale is 3-0 with a 2.11 ERA and 36 strikeouts in his last three starts.