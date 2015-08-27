Red Sox 3, White Sox 0

CHICAGO -- Rick Porcello came back from an injury with an impressive start to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Despite entering the game with a 5-11 record and a 5.81 ERA, Porcello matched zeros with White Sox ace left-hander Chris Sale for seven scoreless innings after being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list.

Porcello struck out five without a walk and scattered five hits to give the Red Sox a glimpse at the kind of talent that convinced them to give him a four-year, $82.5 million extension last winter.

Sale also worked seven scoreless innings and took a no-decision after striking out seven.

The game stayed 0-0 until the eighth, when Boston first baseman Travis Shaw (1-for-4) launched a two-run homer off White Sox right-hander Nate Jones. The Red Sox added a run in the eighth on a walk, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.

Boston left-hander Robbie Ross threw a scoreless eighth to preserve the lead and right-hander Junichi Tazawa closed it out in the ninth for the save.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-3 and scored a run for the Red Sox (58-69), who also got a good night from second baseman Josh Rutledge (2-for-3, RBI).

Melky Cabrera went 3-for-4 to lead Chicago (59-66).

If Sale had struck out 14-plus, he would have matched former Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez as the only players in major league history with at least 14 strikeouts in three straight starts.

Sale didn’t reach that feat but set a career high for strikeouts in a season. Sale, whose previous best was 226 in 2013, has 229 and counting with an estimated seven starts remaining.

Sale didn’t rack up as many strikeouts as he did in his previous two outings (29 combined) but gave the Red Sox some problems. He stranded runners in the first, third, fourth and seventh, and left runners in scoring position in the third and fourth to keep the game scoreless.

In the third, he struck out Boston designated hitter Hanley Ramirez to end the inning with the bases loaded.

Porcello nearly matched Sale’s pitching line in his first start since being put on the DL retroactive to July 30 with a right triceps strain.

The last time Porcello pitched for the Red Sox, he allowed six runs (five earned) in two innings against the White Sox on July 29 at Fenway Park, taking the loss. This time, he was in complete control.

Porcello didn’t allow a hit through the first three innings, stranded runners in the next three innings and then retired the side in order in the seventh.

Shaw’s two-out homer to lead off the eighth put Porcello in line to get the win and the Red Sox’s bullpen made sure of it.

NOTES: Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo didn’t have 3B Pablo Sandoval and DH David Ortiz in the lineup for the finale of the series. Lovullo said he wanted to give the veterans a day off ahead of a scheduled off day Thursday. ... Lovullo said RHP Clay Buchholz will be re-evaluated Sept. 2 at the end of a six-week shutdown after a platelet-rich plasma into his right elbow on July 22. There is a chance Buchholz might not pitch again this season, but that will be discussed after the shutdown period. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura didn’t start rookie OF Trayce Thompson because the Red Sox had RHP Rick Porcello on the mound. Thompson, who singled, doubled and tripled on Tuesday, is playing mostly against left-handed starters. He’s 12-for-23 (.522) with two home runs and five RBIs since being recalled Aug. 3 from Triple-A Charlotte.