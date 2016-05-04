White Sox 4, Red Sox 1

CHICAGO -- Left-hander Jose Quintana pitched eight strong innings, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Jose Abreu went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs to lead the White Sox at the plate. Chicago (19-8) won its third consecutive game and improved to 9-2 in its past 11 contests.

Hanley Ramirez finished 1-for-3 with a home run for the Red Sox. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Boston (15-11).

Quintana (4-1) allowed one run on four hits to post his fourth consecutive quality start. He walked none and struck out five in his longest outing of the season, which included 10 straight outs to start the game.

Right-hander David Robertson pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his ninth save.

Right-hander Steven Wright (2-3) drew the loss despite limiting the White Sox to two runs in six innings. The 31-year-old knuckleball specialist walked four and struck out six.

Chicago led by one run in the eighth inning when Abreu increased the lead to 4-1 with a two-run double against right-handed relief pitcher Junichi Tazawa. The double gave Abreu his fifth straight multi-hit game.

The White Sox opened the scoring in the first inning on Abreu’s RBI triple off the wall in right-center field. Jimmy Rollins scored from first base on the hit, which caromed past center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Todd Frazier increased Chicago’s lead to 2-0 in the third inning when he drove home Austin Jackson with a groundout. Wright escaped further damage by striking out Melky Cabrera with runners on second and third.

Ramirez cut the deficit to 2-1 with an opposite-field home run in the fifth inning. Ramirez’s second home run of the season snapped Quintana’s scoreless streak at 20 1/3 innings.

NOTES: Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Sandoval is expected to make a full recovery for the 2017 season. The 29-year-old went 0-for-6 in three games this season before being placed on the 15-day disabled list. ... White Sox GM Rick Hahn said LHP John Danks would be designated for assignment. Danks, 31, was 0-4 with a 7.25 ERA in four starts this season. He went 79-104 with a 4.38 ERA in nine-plus seasons with Chicago. ... The White Sox will recall RHP Erik Johnson to start Thursday against Boston. ... Red Sox LF Chris Young made his seventh start of the season ahead of INF/OF Brock Holt. ... The Red Sox activated RHP Carson Smith (right forearm strain) off the 15-day disabled list before the game.