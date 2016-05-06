Red Sox 7, White Sox 3

CHICAGO -- Dustin Pedroia, Hanley Ramirez and Jackie Bradley, Jr. homered and the Boston Red Sox pounded out 12 hits in a 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox in a battle of division leaders on Thursday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

The Red Sox, who have won nine of their last 11 games, jumped out to a 4-1 lead, thanks to a pair of home runs off White Sox starter Erik Johnson, who was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte earlier on Thursday.

Boston (17-11) added three runs off the Chicago bullpen -- including a pair in the eighth inning, capped by a David Ortiz RBI double.

Ramirez’s solo home run in the third inning followed up Pedroia’s first-inning homer, the first of his three hits. Boston added another run in the third inning on a Ryan Hanigan RBI double, which drove in Brock Holt, who led off with a single. Holt drove in the fourth Red Sox run with a RBI fly that scored Travis Shaw, who tripled off Austin Jackson’s glove.

The White Sox (19-10) got to within 4-3 in the fifth when Hector Sanchez drew a bases loaded walk after Melky Cabrera, Brett Lawrie and Avisail Garcia singled. With the bases still loaded, the White Sox failed to tie the score when Jackson flew out and Lawrie was thrown out at the plate.

Manager Robin Ventura challenged, claiming Hanigan violated the home plate collision rule. But following a lengthy video review, the call stood, allowing the Red Sox to cling to their lead.

Garcia led off the fourth inning with a solo home run that chased Boston starter Henry Owens. Owens struggled with his command Thursday, throwing only 64 pitches.

Owens walked six in three-plus innings of work during which he only gave up two hits. Chicago’s first hit was a single by Adam Eaton and it resulted in a run when Eaton advanced on a wild pitch and a stolen base before scoring on a Cabrera groundout.

NOTES: Red Sox 1B Hanley Ramirez returned to the lineup after missing one game with flu-like symptoms. ... Boston RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder impingement) will make his first rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday night. He is 9-0 in his last 12 major league starts dating to Aug. 1, 2015. ... White Sox RHP Jake Petricka was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right hip impingement. ... RHP Erik Johnson was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and started Thursday night’s game. Johnson, who was with the White Sox from April 19 to April 24 but did not pitch, made six big-league starts last season. ... LHP John Danks was officially designated for assignment after going 0-4 with a 7.25 ERA in four starts this season, his 10th with the White Sox. ... RHP Tommy Kahnle was brought up from Triple-A Charlotte. Kahnle has made nine appearances, going 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA.