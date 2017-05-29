Cabrera, White Sox spoil Price's season debut

CHICAGO -- Melky Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox rallied for a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday afternoon.

Kevan Smith added a double, an RBI and a run as the White Sox erased a pair of deficits. Chicago (24-26) notched its fourth win in the past five games.

Mookie Betts finished 2-for-4 with a double and a home run to lead the Red Sox at the plate. Boston (27-23) dropped its second game in a row after winning the previous six.

White Sox right-hander Juan Minaya (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief with three strikeouts to earn the victory.

Right-hander Matt Barnes (3-2) drew the loss for the Red Sox after allowing Cabrera's go-ahead single in the seventh. The bullpen squandered the lead for left-hander David Price, who allowed three runs in five innings in his season debut. Price gave up two hits, two walks and hit two batters but escaped several jams.

White Sox right-hander David Robertson pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his eighth save.

In the first inning, Betts doubled and scored to give Boston a 1-0 advantage. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu sprinted back to catch Xander Bogaerts' pop fly just across the foul line in shallow right field, but Betts tagged from third base and scored ahead of Abreu's throw home.

Chicago grabbed a 3-1 lead on a three-run shot by Cabrera in the third. Price left a pitch over the plate, and Cabrera belted it into the left-field bleachers for his sixth home run.

Boston scored two in the fourth to even the score. Christian Vazquez hit an RBI double and and Jackie Bradley Jr. produced a run with a groundout.

Betts struck again to start the fifth. He tucked his home run over the left-field wall to give the Red Sox a 4-3 lead.

The White Sox rallied in the seventh to regain a 5-4 edge. Yolmer Sanchez tripled down the right-field line and scored on Smith's double. Smith scored the go-ahead run on Cabrera's bloop hit past the infield.

NOTES: Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia exited the game in the second inning with a sprained left wrist. Manager John Farrell said Pedroia experienced swelling and will return to Boston for an MRI exam. Pedroia was hurt after colliding with White Sox 1B Jose Abreu while trying to beat out an infield hit in the first. He tumbled over the top of Abreu and landed on his stomach. He remained in the game for one inning of defense before he was replaced by 2B Josh Rutledge. ... The White Sox honored Boston LHP Chris Sale with a video tribute before the bottom of the first. The video showed highlights from Sale's seven-year tenure with Chicago and ended with the message, "Thank you, Chris." Sale tipped his cap as fans gave him a standing ovation. ... Boston optioned RHP Brandon Workman to Triple-A Pawtucket to clear a roster spot for starting pitcher LHP David Price. ... White Sox 1B Jose Abreu's 10-game hitting streak came to an end.