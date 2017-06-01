Pomeranz, Sandoval spur Red Sox to 4-1 win over White Sox

CHICAGO -- Left-hander Drew Pomeranz pitched seven quality innings and Pablo Sandoval went 3-for-4 with an RBI in his first start since April 23 as the Boston Red Sox pulled away for a 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Christian Vazquez added a double and two RBIs as the Red Sox took the rubber match of the series. Boston (29-23) won for the eighth time in its past 10 games.

Tim Anderson went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the White Sox. Chicago (24-28) lost its second straight game.

Pomeranz (5-3) picked up his second win in a row and the 30th victory of his career. He limited the White Sox to one run and seven hits in seven innings. He walked none and struck out eight.

In his past three starts, Pomeranz has issued three walks while striking out 25.

White Sox right-hander Anthony Swarzak (2-1) drew the loss after surrendering four runs and four hits in one inning of relief. He had allowed three earned runs in 23 1/3 innings entering the night.

Swarzak's meltdown spoiled a strong outing by right-hander Mike Pelfrey, who allowed two hits in five scoreless innings.

Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth for his 15th save.

Boston broke out with four runs in the sixth to seize a 4-1 advantage. With the bases loaded and one out, Josh Rutledge drove in a run on a groundout. Sandoval followed with a bloop single to left field that drove in one more to make it 2-1. Vazquez capped the rally with a two-run double to deep center.

The White Sox opened the scoring in the second to go ahead 1-0. Avisail Garcia singled, stole second and advanced to third base on a throwing error by Vazquez. Garcia scored moments later when Anderson doubled off the wall in left-center field.

NOTES: Boston 3B/DH Pablo Sandoval served as designated hitter in his first game since spraining his right knee while fielding a line drive April 23. Red Sox manager John Farrell indicated Sandoval could return to the field soon. ... White Sox broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson announced that 2018 would be his final season in the booth. Harrelson, 75, spent nine seasons in the majors and started his broadcast career in 1975 with the Red Sox before moving to the White Sox in 1982. ... Boston RHP Carson Smith is scheduled to face hitters next week for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2016. ... White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon is expected to pitch five innings in a simulated game Thursday as he recovers from a left biceps injury.