Preview: Red Sox at Yankees

The Boston Red Sox left the West Coast with a victory but remain in pretty bad shape as they head to New York for the start of a three-game series with the rival Yankees on Friday. The offense continues to be the main problem for the Red Sox, who have scored more than three runs only twice in the last 12 contests. The Yankees snapped a four-game slide with a win in Toronto on Wednesday and have had little trouble with Boston in previous 2014 meetings.

New York won five of the first seven meetings but has not faced the Red Sox since ripping off a 14-5 victory in Boston on April 24. The Red Sox are five games behind the Yankees as the season approaches its midpoint and have not won a series on the road since taking two games at Atlanta on May 26 and 27. New York’s offense is not in vintage form, either, and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position in Wednesday’s 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Brandon Workman (1-0, 2.88 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Vidal Nuno (1-4, 5.88)

Workman is making his first start since June 15 after serving a six-game suspension for throwing at Tampa Bay Rays star Evan Longoria. The 25-year-old Workman has yet to allow more than three earned runs in five starts since joining the rotation. The Texas native was at is best in the last two turns, yielding a total of two runs and six hits in 12 2/3 innings.

Nuno lost each of his last two starts while getting knocked around for 13 runs – 12 earned – and 14 hits in 9 1/3 innings. Five of those 14 hits left the park, and the 26-year-old has surrendered 15 home runs in 67 1/3 total innings in 2014. Nuno is making his first career appearances against Boston and is 0-3 with a 7.09 ERA at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox SS Stephen Drew does not have a hit on the road trip and is 0 for his last 27.

2. New York SS Derek Jeter celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday.

3. Boston RF Shane Victorino was expected to rejoin the team for the series but will remain on a rehab assignment after experiencing stiffness in his lower back.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Yankees 2