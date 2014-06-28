Preview: Red Sox at Yankees

The New York Yankees got a first-hand look at the Boston Red Sox and their various problems with the bats in Friday’s series-opener. The Yankees attempt to clinch the three-game series when they host the punch-less Red Sox again on Saturday. Boston managed only three hits in suffering a 6-0 loss on Friday, which marked the 11th time in 13 games that the offense had failed to produce more than three runs.

New York pulled even at home (18-18) with Friday’s win and has taken advantage of its rival so far this season with six wins in eight meetings. The Yankees drove three home runs out to right field in the opener and Brian McCann posted his second straight multi-hit game, giving him four such outings in the last eight contests. The Red Sox are searching for offense from anyone other than leadoff hitter Brock Holt and have dropped six of eight on their 10-game road trip.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Jon Lester (8-7, 3.14 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (11-2, 2.11)

Lester was in line for a win at Oakland on Sunday before a breakdown from the bullpen left him with a no decision. The free-agent-to-be was charged with three runs - two earned - on four hits in 7 2/3 frames, marking the third straight start in which he has allowed two or fewer earned runs. Lester was lit up for eight runs - three earned - and 11 hits by the Yankees at home on April 22 but won in New York 11 days earlier.

Tanaka suffered his second loss last time out, surrendering three runs and six hits over seven innings against Baltimore. The Japanese import owns 119 strikeouts against 17 walks in 106 2/3 total innings and is working his way toward the starting slot on the American League All-Star team. Tanaka fanned seven and did not issue a walk at Boston on April 22, yielding two runs in 7 1/3 innings to pick up the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RF Shane Victorino (back) and 3B Will Middlebrooks (finger) both had their rehabs shut down.

2. New York SS Derek Jeter, who turned 40 on Thursday, has hit safely in three straight games to boost his average to .271.

3. Boston 3B Xander Bogaerts is 2-for-32 with 11 strikeouts in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Red Sox 2