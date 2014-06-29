Preview: Red Sox at Yankees

The Boston Red Sox still don’t have the offense firing on all cylinders but can salvage the road trip with a win in the rubber match of a three-game series at the rival New York Yankees on Sunday. The Red Sox got a pair of solo home runs in a 2-1 victory to even the series Saturday – the 12th time in 14 games that they failed to score more than three runs. Boston has not won a series on the road since taking two at Atlanta on May 26 and 27.

The Yankees took advantage of the short porch in right field for a trio of home runs in 6-0 triumph to open the series but the Red Sox put that stadium quirk to its own use Saturday. Mike Napoli lined a solo blast into the front row in right to give Boston the lead in the ninth inning. New York has lost five of its last seven games, including three of four at home, as it tries to track down the Toronto Blue Jays atop the American League East.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH John Lackey (8-5, 3.45 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Chase Whitley (3-1, 4.07)

Lackey had a string of six straight quality starts come to an end when he was pounded for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings at Seattle on Monday. The veteran tossed nine scoreless innings in his previous turn but let things get out of hand in the fourth inning against the Mariners. Lackey struck out 11 over eight innings to beat New York at home April 23 but was beaten up for six runs over 5 2/3 frames in a loss at the Yankees on April 12.

Whitley had not allowed more than three runs in a game until getting kicked around for eight runs on 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings at Toronto on Monday. The 25-year-old walked a total of four batters in his first seven games but issued three free passes in Toronto. Whitley has never faced Boston and is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox top prospect INF/OF Mookie Betts is expected to get his first start Sunday.

2. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury is 8-for-16 in the last four contests.

3. Boston 3B Xander Bogaerts is 2-for-35 over his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Yankees 5