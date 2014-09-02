Preview: Red Sox at Yankees

The New York Yankees are trying to hang around in the American League wild-card chase, and a lot will be determined after their upcoming nine-game homestand. The Yankees try to rebound from losing four of their last six when they host the rival Boston Red Sox on Tuesday for the first of three contests. New York stands four games back in the race for the AL’s second wild-card spot and hosts three-game series against Kansas City and Tampa Bay after the Red Sox leave town.

The Yankees hope for the return of former Boston center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained ankle), who doubled as a pinch-hitter on Sunday after missing Saturday’s game. The Red Sox have played better of late, winning four of their last seven, and slugger David Ortiz has reached base in 26 of his last 43 plate appearances. Dustin Pedroia has missed the last two games with concussion-like symptoms and may not play in the series.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLBN, NESN (Boston), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (2-3, 4.14 ERA) vs. RH Shane Greene (4-1, 3.09)

Kelly is only 0-1 in his five starts since being acquired from St. Louis but has allowed two or fewer runs in four of those outings. The California native gave up two runs over six innings without receiving a decision last time out at Toronto. Martin Prado is 2-for-4 with a homer and a double against the 26-year-old Kelly, who faces the Yankees for the first time in his career.

Greene continues to make a strong case to be part of the rotation in 2015, yielding three or fewer runs in eight of his first nine career starts. The 25-year-old Florida native permitted two runs in seven innings with eight strikeouts to beat Detroit in his last outing. Mike Napoli homered against Greene when he gave up three runs over 4 2/3 frames in a no-decision at Boston on Aug. 2.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston OF Mookie Betts has recorded at least two hits in four of his last eight games while going 10-for-30 overall.

2. New York OF-DH Carlos Beltran and 1B Mark Teixeira combined to go 1-for-21 with eight strikeouts in last weekend’s series at Toronto.

3. The Red Sox have won seven of their last 10 road games and own more victories away from home (31) than at Fenway Park (29) this season.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Yankees 3