Preview: Red Sox at Yankees

The New York Yankees attempt to halt their skid and remain in contention for a postseason berth when they host the Boston Red Sox in the middle contest of their three-game set Wednesday. New York lost its third straight contest Tuesday, a 9-4 defeat in the series opener as it began a nine-game homestand. Martin Prado and Brian McCann belted solo homers, but a 2 2/3-inning effort by Shane Greene in which he surrendered six runs was instrumental in dropping the Yankees five games behind Detroit in the race for the American League’s second wild-card spot.

The Red Sox took great pride in pounding their AL East rival as they improved to 5-3 on their 10-game road trip. Four players accounted for all 12 of Boston’s hits, with Xander Bogaerts leading the way with a 4-for-5 performance that included a solo homer. Daniel Nava belted a three-run shot and Mookie Betts added a solo blast among his three hits as the Red Sox won for the eighth time in their last 11 road contests.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, NESN (Boston), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Anthony Ranaudo (3-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (9-8, 3.88)

Ranaudo looks to remain perfect in his brief major-league career after winning his first three starts. The 24-year-old has worked six innings in each outing, including Friday at Tampa Bay where he allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in an 8-4 triumph. Ranaudo defeated New York in his debut on Aug. 1, when he limited the Yankees to two runs on four hits and four walks.

Kuroda is 2-0 in his last three starts, allowing two runs and five or fewer hits in each outing. The 39-year-old native of Japan has surrendered more than three runs only once in his last nine turns, but is just 3-2 in that span. Kuroda improved to 4-5 lifetime against Boston on April 12, when he yielded four runs and six hits in 6 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York announced Sunday will be Derek Jeter Day as the franchise honors the soon-to-be retired captain during a ceremony prior to the game against Kansas City.

2. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia missed his third straight game Tuesday with concussion-like symptoms and is not likely to play until the weekend.

3. New York OF Chris Young made his Yankees debut in the series opener, striking out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. The veteran became the 125th player to appear in a game for both the Yankees and New York Mets, who released him on Aug. 15.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Red Sox 3