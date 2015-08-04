Preview: Red Sox at Yankees

The last time the Boston Red Sox faced the New York Yankees, they had plans of getting back into the race in the American League East. When the Red Sox visit the Yankees on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series, both teams will be in vastly different positions.

Boston dropped two of three at home to New York in front of the All-Star break and then lost 11 of 13 on the other side to join the race for worst record in baseball instead. The Yankees watched other teams make big moves at the trade deadline and then went out and put up 27 runs in three games at Chicago against the White Sox over the weekend to push their lead in the East to 5 1/2 games. New York is averaging 8.6 runs while winning six of its last nine games and opens a six-game homestand on Tuesday, with the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled to visit after the Red Sox leave town. Facing that surging Yankees’ offense will be left-hander Henry Owens, who is set to make his major-league debut for the Red Sox opposite Masahiro Tanaka.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Henry Owens (NA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (7-4, 3.80 ERA)

Rick Porcello was schedule to make the start but was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday with inflammation in his right triceps. That opens the door for Owens, who came into the season as one of Boston’s top pitching prospects and is 3-8 with a 3.16 ERA in 21 starts for Triple-A Pawtucket in 2015 despite 56 walks in 122 1/3 innings. The 6-6 Californian is the third southpaw to debut for the Red Sox this season after Eduardo Rodriguez and Brian Johnson.

Tanaka had a three-start winning streak come to an end when he was reached for four runs and nine hits in six innings at Texas on Wednesday. The Japan native matched a season high with three walks in that turn but kept the ball in the park after yielding five home runs in his previous two outings. Tanaka battled through five innings to earn a win over Boston on April 12 and is 2-2 with a 4.70 ERA in four career starts against the division rivals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval (forearm) was limited to one at-bat over the weekend and is day-to-day.

2. New York 1B Mark Teixeira has five homers and nine RBIs in his last four games.

3. Boston 1B Travis Shaw went 6-for-8 with two homers, five runs scored and three RBIs in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 9, Red Sox 3