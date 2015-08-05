Preview: Red Sox at Yankees

The Boston Red Sox gave one of their top pitching prospects his major-league debut on Tuesday, and the New York Yankees will do the same on Wednesday. The Yankees will introduce Luis Severino to the home fans when they host the rival Red Sox in the second contest of a three-game series.

Henry Owens pitched five strong innings in his debut but ran into some trouble in the sixth on Tuesday and ended up with the loss after allowing three runs and five hits in five-plus frames. Severino joins a first-place New York squad looking for a starter since Michael Pineda (strained forearm flexor tendon) went down, and the 21–year-old is expected to remain in the rotation. “(Severino) seems like a tough kid,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told MLB.com. “I think he’ll do well. If he doesn’t have his best stuff (Wednesday), then obviously he’ll get the ball five days later. It’s as simple as that.” The Red Sox, who will counter with knuckleballer Steven Wright, have dropped back-to-back games after the bullpen blew up in a 13-3 series-opening loss and own the worst record in the American League East.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, NESN (Boston), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Steven Wright (4-4, 4.53 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Severino (major-league debut)

Wright is coming off his best start since returning to the rotation after the All-Star break and earned a win by holding the Chicago White Sox to two runs and six hits in seven innings. The 30-year-old struck out a career-high eight in that outing. Wright appeared in long relief against New York during a 19-inning marathon on April 10 and yielded two runs on six hits and three walks in five frames to earn a win.

Severino entered spring training as the team’s top prospect arm and did nothing to lose that title while burning through two levels of the minors. The Dominican went 7-0 with a 1.91 ERA in 11 starts after being promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while limiting opponents to a .201 batting average. Severino owns 323 strikeouts across 321 career minor-league innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox LHP prospect Brian Johnson (left elbow ulnar nerve) was placed on the DL.

2. Yankees OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain) was placed on the 15-day DL.

3. New York 1B Mark Teixeira drove in two runs on Tuesday and has 11 RBIs in the last five games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Yankees 3