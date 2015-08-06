Preview: Red Sox at Yankees

In a series that has so far been dominated by rookie starting pitching, New York Yankees veteran CC Sabathia will try to prove he is still worthy of top billing. Sabathia will go up against another rookie starter in left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez when the Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday.

The Red Sox gave top prospect Henry Owens his major-league debut on Tuesday and New York followed with Luis Severino’s debut on Wednesday opposite knuckleballer Steven Wright. Owens and Severino were unable to grab wins in their debuts, and the win column is something that has been eluding the 35-year-old Sabathia as well. Sabathia is winless in his last three starts and owns only one win in his last eight turns as he suffers through the worst full season of his 15-year career. The Yankees have dropped four of their last seven to allow the Toronto Blue Jays to creep within 4 1/2 games in the American League East.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (6-3, 4.34 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (4-8, 5.54)

Rodriguez had some trouble staying in the strike zone against Tampa Bay on Friday and issued a career-high four walks while allowing three runs in five innings. The 22-year-old Venezuelan has allowed three or fewer earned runs in nine of his 12 career starts. Rodriguez held New York to two runs on a pair of solo home runs over 6 1/3 innings to earn a win on July 11.

Sabathia was rocked for five runs in each of his last two starts but managed to avoid losses thanks to his offense. The burly veteran yielded a total of five home runs in those two turns after serving up none in the previous two. Sabathia started at Boston on May 1 and allowed two runs on seven hits – one homer – and a pair of walks over six innings without factoring in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia (hamstring) is expected to resume baseball activities this weekend.

2. New York RF Carlos Beltran has scored a run in each of his last four games and six of seven.

3. Boston 2B Brock Holt is 0-for-12 with five strikeouts in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Yankees 3