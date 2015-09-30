Preview: Red Sox at Yankees

The New York Yankees are on the verge of locking up a postseason spot, but the team is not looking like much of a contender of late. The Yankees will try to clinch a wild card and turn around the series when they host the Boston Red Sox in the third of a four-game set on Wednesday.

New York still had hope it could make a comeback over the final days of the regular season and overtake the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the American League East, but back-to-back losses to the Red Sox to begin the week put that plan to rest. The Yankees sit 5 1/2 games behind the Blue Jays with five to play but are still comfortably ahead of the pack in the wild card race and figure to have the top spot wrapped up in the next couple of days. Boston (77-80) was sitting in last place in the East for most of the second half but picked up its fifth straight win with Tuesday’s 10-4 triumph to move into third place and is now hoping to finish the season .500 or better. The Red Sox will send Wade Miley to the mound on Wednesday while New York counters with presumptive wild card game starter Masahiro Tanaka, who is coming back from a hamstring strain.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Wade Miley (11-11, 4.39 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (12-7, 3.38)

Miley is trying to end a three-start winless streak so that he can finish the season above .500. The Louisiana native ended up without a decision despite back-to-back quality starts on Sep. 11 and 19 but allowed four runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings against Tampa Bay on Thursday to absorb a loss. Miley is searching for his first win against New York and is 0-2 with a 5.60 ERA in three starts against the division rivals this season.

Tanaka is taking the mound for the first time since Sep. 18, when he suffered a loss at the New York Mets despite yielding two runs in six innings. The Japan native is hoping to shake off the rust and get back to where he was before the injury, when he yielded a total of three runs in 21 innings over three starts. Tanaka earned a win at Boston on Sep. 2 while allowing four runs in 6 1/3 frames and is 4-2 with a 4.84 ERA against the Red Sox in six career turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox C Blake Swihart recorded three home runs and six RBIs in the last three games.

2. New York 2B Stephen Drew (dizziness) could be done for the season.

3. Boston SS Xander Bogaerts needs one more hit to pass Ted Williams (193) for the most in a single season in franchise history by a player age 22 or younger.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Red Sox 4