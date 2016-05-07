Preview: Red Sox at Yankees

David Ortiz has been blistering-hot at the plate against the New York Yankees this season, but the veteran slugger lost his cool en route to being ejected in the series opener. Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox look to regain their composure on Saturday afternoon when the American League East rivals play the second contest of their three-game set in New York.

Ortiz belted his 452nd homer with Boston to tie Carl Yastrzemski for second on the team’s all-time list, but the eight-time All-Star was fit to be tied after arguing balls and strikes in a 3-2 setback on Friday. Ortiz is 6-for-16 with three homers versus New York this season and is 4-for-8 in his career against Saturday starter Nathan Eovaldi. While Boston fell for just the third time in 12 outings on Friday, cellar-dwelling New York posted its second win in nine contests - although the injury bug made its presence felt early. Former Red Sox outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury suffered a hip injury in the first inning and is scheduled to have an MRI.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH David Price (4-0, 6.14 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 5.46)

While Price’s win-loss record speaks for itself, the offseason acquisition’s gaudy ERA leaves a bit to be desired. Price allowed at least six runs and eight hits for the second time in three outings on Sunday, but still improved to 14-7 versus the Yankees following an 8-7 triumph. The 30-year-old has fared significantly better on the road, winning both decisions while posting a 2.57 ERA and striking out 24 in 14 frames.

The Yankees will need more out of Eovaldi in the wake of the news that veteran left-hander CC Sabathia was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained left groin. Eovaldi was fortunate to escape with a no-decision on Sunday despite yielding six runs on 10 hits in five innings. The 26-year-old needs to keep an eye on Hanley Ramirez, who has nine RBIs during his 10-game hitting streak and is 6-for-16 in his career versus the hurler.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York manager Joe Girardi announced that 3B Alex Rodriguez is nursing a Grade “one-plus” strained hamstring and RHP Ivan Nova was promoted from the bullpen to replace Sabathia in the rotation.

2. Boston CF Jackie Bradley Jr. is riding a 12-game hitting streak.

3. Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts is 8-for-18 in four contests versus the Yankees this season.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 3, Yankees 1