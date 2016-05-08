Preview: Red Sox at Yankees

The New York Yankees were swept in Boston last weekend but have a chance to turn the tables on their bitter rivals when they host the Red Sox on Sunday night in the finale of a three-game series. After losing seven of their previous eight, the Yankees made it two straight wins over Boston by pummeling ace David Price in Saturday’s 8-2 rout.

New York received great offensive production from the bottom of the order as Didi Gregorius and backup catcher Austin Romine combined for five hits and five RBIs while No. 7 hitter Chase Headley contributed a pair of hits and scored twice. It was an encouraging performance from Headley, who entered Saturday’s game batting .151 and in a 5-for-43 rut. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is 9-for-22 and has hit safely in all five games against the Yankees. Boston, which had its string of four straight series victories snapped, sends knuckleballer Steven Wright to the mound against New York’s Luis Severino, who’s still in search of his first win.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Steven Wright (2-3, 1.67 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Severino (0-4, 6.31)

Wright turned in his fifth quality start in as many trips to the mound last time out but was a hard-luck loser after giving up two runs on three hits over six innings in a 4-1 defeat to the Chicago White Sox. Wright posted victories over Atlanta and Houston in his previous two turns and has surrendered only three earned runs and 10 hits in 19 2/3 innings spanning his last three starts. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA in three appearances (two starts) versus New York.

Severino yielded three runs or fewer in 10 of his 11 starts as a rookie last year, but permitted at least four runs for the third time in four outings in a 4-1 loss at Baltimore on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Dominican, who has received a mere six runs of support in his five starts, lasted only three innings at Texas on April 26 and was battered for six runs on seven hits. He lost his major-league debut versus Boston despite giving up two runs on two hits and striking out seven in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York’s pitching staff has turned in five straight quality starts for the first time since Aug. 12-16, 2013.

2. Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. homered Saturday to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 13 games.

3. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury sat out Saturday because of a hip injury sustained in the series opener and is expected to miss Sunday’s game.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Red Sox 5