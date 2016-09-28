Preview: Red Sox at Yankees

The New York Yankees managed to keep the rival Boston Red Sox from celebrating a division title in their building on Tuesday and will try to pull the same trick with another win in the second of a three-game series on Wednesday. The Red Sox have a magic number of one to clinch the American League East, needing one win or a loss by the second-place Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston had an 11-game winning streak come to an end with the series-opening 6-4 loss as departing slugger David Ortiz struck out with two runners on to end the game. Ortiz is making his final appearance at Yankee Stadium before retiring and went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts on Tuesday, including 0-for-3 with runners on base. The Yankees are searching for positive signs for the future in the final week and rookie catcher Gary Sanchez continues to provide highlights, belting his 20th home run off David Price on Tuesday. Fellow rookie Tyler Austin added a go-ahead, two-run blast to highlight a 3-for-3 performance as New York earned its second straight win after dropping four in a row.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (8-10, 5.00 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Bryan Mitchell (1-2, 4.50)

Buchholz is taking his last stab at earning the start in Game 3 of the AL Division Series and has been strong in his last two outings, earning a pair of wins. The veteran Texan allowed one run and three hits in seven innings to beat the Baltimore Orioles in a key game last Wednesday. Buchholz beat New York in his previous outing, yielding two runs and seven hits in six frames.

Mitchell is trying to earn a spot in the team's plans for 2017 and is 0-2 in his last three starts after winning his season debut on Sept. 7. The 25-year-old could not get enough support to earn a win at Toronto on Friday, when he was charged with three runs - one earned - in six innings of a game the Yankees went on to lose 9-0. Mitchell was knocked around for four runs - three earned - in 4 2/3 frames at Boston on Sept. 17.

WALK-OFFS

1. Sanchez tied Wally Berger (1930 Boston Braves) for the fastest to reach 20 career home runs at 51 games.

2. Red Sox LHP Drew Pomeranz (forearm soreness) was scratched from his scheduled start on Thursday and will pitch out of the bullpen in the postseason.

3. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia is 6-for-13 in the last three games after totaling two hits in the previous six contests.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 9, Yankees 1