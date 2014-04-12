(Updated: CHANGES last note DELETES “reportedly” in first note)

Red Sox 4, Yankees 2: Grady Sizemore hit a three-run homer and Jonny Gomes delivered a solo shot in a four-run sixth inning as visiting Boston evened the four-game series.

Jon Lester (1-2), who received one total run of support in his first two starts, improved to 8-3 at the new Yankee Stadium after allowing two runs and six hits while striking out six in 6 2/3 innings. Sizemore and Gomes had two hits apiece while Edward Mujica pitched a perfect ninth to record his first save in a Red Sox uniform.

Alfonso Soriano homered among his two hits, Kelly Johnson drove in a run and Ichiro Suzuki had two hits for New York. CC Sabathia (1-2) yielded four runs and six hits while striking out nine in seven innings, falling to 10-12 against the Red Sox.

Soriano led off the second by blasting a 1-1 fastball just inside the left-field foul pole for his second homer. Gomes tied it when he crushed Sabathia’s 1-0 fastball into the left-field seats leading off the sixth and after David Ortiz and Mike Napoli singled with one out, Sizemore ripped an 0-1 slider well over the wall in right.

Suzuki singled with two out in the seventh and Brian Roberts worked a walk before Johnson laced a 3-2 fastball into right field to score Suzuki and end Lester’s night. Junichi Tazawa entered and retired Derek Jeter on a lazy fly to right before striking out Brian McCann with Soriano aboard to end the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Yankees CF Jacob Ellsbury and LHP Matt Thornton, who played for the Red Sox last season, were presented their World Series rings by Boston manager John Ferrell and general manager Ben Cherington prior to the game. ... Soriano hit his 408th career homer, moving into sole possession of 50th place on the all-time list and breaking a tie with Duke Snider. ... RHP Koji Uehara, Boston’s regular closer, was unavailable because of shoulder stiffness.