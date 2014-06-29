Red Sox 2, Yankees 1: Mike Napoli hit a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth as visiting Boston evened the series against rival New York.

Masahiro Tanaka (11-3) was on his way to getting out of a jam after inducing a double play in the ninth and had two strikes on Napoli before shaking off a pair of signs and settling for a fastball. Napoli drove the outside pitch the opposite way and used the short porch in right to dump it into the front row for his 10th home run.

Jon Lester (9-7) took a no-hitter into the sixth and ended up charged with an unearned run on five hits in eight innings as the Red Sox won for just the third time in nine games. Tanaka was nearly as impressive and ended up charged with two runs and seven hits while striking out eight in nine frames.

Boston jumped on top on David Ross’ line drive into the seats in left in the third but the Yankees answered right back without the benefit of a hit in the bottom of the frame. An error and a hit-by-pitch put the first two on before Brett Gardner dropped down a sacrifice bunt and Derek Jeter delivered an RBI groundout.

The Red Sox had a chance to break things open in the fourth when David Ortiz’s double put runners on second and third with none out, but Tanaka struck out the next two and induced a groundout to escape the jam. Koji Uehara emerged after Napoli’s blast and worked a perfect ninth for his 17th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston recalled INF/OF Mookie Betts from Triple-A Pawtucket and optioned RHP Rubby De La Rosa. … Yankees LHP CC Sabathia (knee) made his first rehab start at Class-A Tampa and allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings. … New York OF Alfonso Soriano made his first start since Tuesday and went 0-for-3 before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth.