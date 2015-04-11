Red Sox 8, Yankees 4

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Joe Kelly allowed only a single in seven innings and center fielder Brock Holt had four hits as the Boston Red Sox followed up the longest game in team history with an 8-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon.

Kelly (1-0) initially was going make a rehab start but returned from a strained right biceps after a successful bullpen session Wednesday in Philadelphia. The results translated on the mound as the only hit he allowed was a leadoff single to first baseman Alex Rodriguez in the second inning.

After nine pitchers combined for 296 pitches Friday in a 19-inning victory that took six hours, 49 minutes and ended at 2:13 am EST, Kelly had a career-high eight strikeouts, issued two walks and threw 58 of 93 pitches for strikes while retiring the final 17 hitters.

Alexi Ogando gave up a three-run home run to center fielder Chris Young with two outs in the eighth, but Anthony Varvaro and Robbie Ross finished off the win, getting the last out 14 hours and eight minutes after the marathon win.

Holt was the only position player who didn’t appear Friday. On Saturday, he had singles in three straight at-bats and gave the Red Sox an 8-1 lead with a double that went off the glove of New York right fielder Garrett Jones and cleared the bases in the eighth inning.

Before Holt’s double, the Red Sox loaded the bases without getting the ball out of the infield. That included left fielder Daniel Nava reaching base for the fourth time, on a throwing error by third baseman Chase Headley.

Nava was originally called out, but Boston challenged the ruling by first-base umpire Mike Winters and the call was overturned when video replay showed that the throw took Rodriguez’s foot off the bag.

Before the Red Sox busted it open in the eighth against Matt Tracy in his major league debut, Nava drove in the first two runs with a double in the second and a single in the fourth. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia added a two-run double in the seventh after Bogaerts stole second, took third on a throwing error and scored on a fielder’s choice by catcher Ryan Hanigan.

The Yankees rested four regulars (Jacoby Ellsbury, Brian McCann, Mark Teixeira and Stephen Drew) and used Rodriguez at first base for the first time in his career. Rodriguez committed an error in the second inning, the first of three Yankee errors that led to five runs.

Adam Warren (0-1) made his fourth career start and allowed two runs (one earned) and five hits in 5 1/3 innings while throwing a career-high 98 pitches. Warren got second baseman Pedroia to hit into double plays in the third and fifth innings.

NOTES: Needing another relief pitcher after Friday, the Yankees purchased the contract of LHP Matt Tracy from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned LHP Chasen Shreve there after he threw 56 pitches in 3 1/3 innings on Friday. ... To get Red Sox RHP Joe Kelly on the roster, RHP Steven Wright was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket after throwing 78 pitches and earning the win Friday. ... According to the Red Sox, SS Xander Bogaerts was the first player in team history to get at least four hits in extra innings since 1947. ... Asked about a meeting with RHP Masahiro Tanaka, New York manager Joe Girardi said, “Meetings that I have with my players are meetings for us. They’re not for the media. You may not agree with it, but that’s how I handle it. Things that happen in the clubhouse are supposed to stay in the clubhouse.”