Red Sox 10, Yankees 4

NEW YORK -- Catcher Blake Swihart had his first career multi-home run game and drove in five runs as the Boston Red Sox prevented the New York Yankees from inching closer to clinching a postseason berth with a 10-4 victory Tuesday night.

Swihart hit a three-run home run with one out in the first off Yankees right-hander Michael Pineda (12-9) to cap a six-run inning. He drove in Boston’s final runs when he connected off reliever Bryan Mitchell with outs in the eighth.

Center fielder Mookie Betts scored Boston’s first run and added a solo home run in the fifth as the Red Sox ran their winning streak to a season-high five games.

Right fielder Brock Holt added a run-scoring double while shortstop Xander Bogaerts had an RBI groundout. First baseman Travis Shaw also hit into a run-scoring fielder’s choice. Boston’s final run came on an RBI groundout by Josh Rutledge, who entered in the eighth inning for designated hitter David Ortiz.

Catcher Brian McCann had an RBI groundout and right fielder Carlos Beltran added a RBI double. Second baseman Dustin Ackley hit a two-run home run for his fourth home run with the Yankees (86-71).

Designated hitter Alex Rodriguez was 0-for-4 and heard some boos after an eighth-inning strikeout.

Right-hander Rick Porcello (9-14) settled down after the first, allowing four runs and six hits in eight innings. He gave up two hits and allowed five base runners after Ackley’s home run

Pineda had a personal three-game winning streak snapped but also settled down after the nightmarish first. He allowed seven runs and seven hits in six innings.

The Red Sox sent nine men to the plate during a 22-minute top of the first and took a 6-0 lead just 24 pitches in.

Betts scored on a groundout by Bogaerts, who avoided the double play. Bogaerts made it 2-0 when his left foot beat the throw by Pineda on a fielder’s choice by Shaw.

Holt drove in Ortiz with a double to center field, and Boston had runners on second and third. Swihart then lined a 2-2 fastball into the right field seats.

New York cut into the deficit by getting an RBI groundout by McCann after Rodriguez struck out and Beltran doubled. The Yankees made it a two-run game when Ackley drove a 2-2 fastball into the right field stands.

NOTES: 2B Stephen Drew underwent additional testing for a possible concussion, but the Yankees did not have the results. Drew has not started since Sept. 15 because of a head cold, and his place on the postseason roster might been in doubt. ... Boston manager Torey Lovullo met and took a picture with President Obama, who is staying in the same Manhattan hotel while attending the UN General Assembly. “It was a very exciting moment for me,” Lovullo said. “It couldn’t have been more at ease.” ... Boston RHP Clay Buchholz (elbow) did a long-toss session Tuesday and will throw a bullpen session in one of the next two days. ... New York manager Joe Girardi said backup C John Ryan Murphy was taking ground balls at first base and could see time there with the team’s recent struggles against left-handers.