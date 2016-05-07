Yankees 3, Red Sox 2

NEW YORK -- Aaron Hicks led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a tiebreaking home run and Andrew Miller survived a bases-loaded jam in the ninth as the New York Yankees opened a 10-game homestand with a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

On the first pitch that Hicks saw from Rick Porcello (5-1) in the seventh, he turned on a fastball and drove it into the right-center field seats for his fourth hit in 35 at-bats this season.

It was Hicks’ first home run with the Yankees and his first since a solo shot off Los Angeles Angels reliever Joe Smith on Sept. 17 for the Minnesota Twins, a span of 86 at-bats.

David Ortiz’s two-run homer in the first inning off Michael Pineda accounted for Boston’s runs. The Red Sox were unable to capitalize on their opportunities after Ortiz’s 452nd home run with the team and 510th of his career.

Before Hicks connected, the Yankees scored a run on the first on an RBI double by Brian McCann and a run-scoring hit by Dustin Ackley in the second.

Hicks’ home run also came after he was unable to get two fly balls in center field that went for singles and helped Boston load the bases in the sixth against Pineda, who appeared frustrated by the hits. Pineda escaped the jam by getting Jackie Bradley Jr. on a double play and pumped a fist coming off the mound.

Hicks helped the Yankees (10-17) win for the third time in 10 games on a day when they placed CC Sabathia on the disabled list and lost Jacoby Ellsbury to a tight right hip after the opening inning.

The home run almost did not stand up for the Yankees.

Miller stranded two by striking out Bradley to end the eighth and loaded the bases with one out in the ninth before a wild scene ensued during an at-bat to Ortiz.

On a 3-1 pitch that plate umpire Ron Kulpa called a strike, Ortiz turned around and began yelling. Manager John Farrell came out to continue to argument and was promptly tossed.

Miller struck out Ortiz on the next pitch and the designated hitter returned from the dugout and started yelling at Kulpa before getting tossed. Miller finally posted his sixth save of the season by striking out Hanley Ramirez swinging.

Kirby Yates (1-0) secured the final two outs of the seventh, including a strikeout of Xander Bogaerts, who turned around and briefly questioned the call by Kulpa. Dellin Betances got the first two outs of the eighth before Miller came on.

Porcello allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings.

The Red Sox had four straight two-out hits off Pineda in the first and took a 2-0 lead when Ortiz drove a 1-2 pitch into the right field seats. Boston threatened to have a bigger inning when Hanley Ramirez and Travis Shaw singled, but Pineda fanned Brock Holt.

Ellsbury had two stolen bases in the bottom of the first after opening the inning with a walk and scored on a two-out double by McCann. He also exited the game with a tight right hip after getting hurt rounding third on his second stolen base.

The Yankees evened the score at 2 on a two-out single by Ackley in the second, but the inning ended when Ronald Torreyes was thrown out at third by Dustin Pedroia.

NOTES: LHP CC Sabathia (strained left groin) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday and the Yankees said the injury is a Grade 1, which is the least severe. ... The Yankees also said DH Alex Rodriguez’s strained right hamstring is considered a grade 1-plus after team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad read the results of the MRI. ... The Red Sox made a trio of roster moves Friday as they optioned LHP Henry Owens to Triple-A Pawtucket, purchased the contract of RHP Sean O‘Sullivan from Pawtucket and moved 3B Pablo Sandoval to the 60-day disabled list. Boston manager John Farrell said O‘Sullivan is a candidate to start Tuesday against Oakland. ... The Yankees added a new player to their active roster for the third straight day Friday when LHP Phil Coke had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.