a year ago
Red Sox clinch division; fall on Teixeira's walkoff slam
September 29, 2016 / 3:17 AM / a year ago

Red Sox clinch division; fall on Teixeira's walkoff slam

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK -- Mark Teixeira hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday night as the New York Yankees rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox, who clinched the AL East Division title.

The Red Sox learned they secured their eighth divisional title before Craig Kimbrel threw a pitch when the Baltimore Orioles secured a 3-2 win in Toronto.

Kimbrel (2-5) loaded the bases by allowing three walks and a hit. He was pulled for Joe Kelly, who recorded the first two outs.

With many of the Red Sox fans rising in anticipation of the win, Teixeira drove an 0-1 pitch over the center field fence for his 15th home run of the season.

Before Teixeira's dramatic moment, Mookie Betts hit a two-run bases-loaded double with one out in the eighth off Adam Warren and David Ortiz scored on a passed ball by Tommy Layne to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead.

James Pazos pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

Clay Buchholz continued his late-season resurgence by allowing an infield hit to Brett Gardner in the fourth in six sharp innings. Gardner also had the other hit before Teixeira's home run for New York.

New York's Bryan Mitchell allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings

NOTES: Boston RHP Drew Pomeranz (forearm soreness) will have a bullpen session of 30 to 35 pitches Thursday to determine if he can make a relief appearance. ... The Yankees have not decided if RHP Masahiro Tanaka (forearm) will start Saturday against Baltimore. ... Boston manager John Farrell said LHP David Price is still expected to start the regular-season finale Sunday against Toronto. ... Farrell said the Red Sox have purposely avoided any discussion about constructing a postseason roster. ... Manager Joe Girardi said he has not heard anything about possible discipline for RHP Luis Severino, who was ejected for throwing at Toronto 1B/DH Justin Smoak on Monday.

