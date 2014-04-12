McCann homers twice as Yankees top Red Sox

NEW YORK -- Even as his early-season slump grew magnified with every out, including several hit into defensive shifts, New York Yankees catcher Brian McCann never seemed to grow overly frustrated or dwell on using his left-handed bat to hit home runs over the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium.

McCann put an emphatic end to his early-season struggles Saturday with a pair of home runs, including a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, and he also threw out a runner to end the top of the seventh in a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

“I’ve seen it so many times,” said first baseman Kelly Johnson, who spent four seasons with McCann on the Atlanta Braves. “It was only a matter of time. I don’t know if you’re going to worry about him, but I certainly wasn‘t.”

“Not really,” McCann said when asked about struggling in the first week of a five-year contract with the Yankees. “It’s baseball. If it wasn’t so early in the season, it wouldn’t be that big a deal because there’s probably going to be four or five of them (slumps) during the course of 162 games. When it’s early, everything’s magnified. You want to get off to a hot start, but at the same time we’re a week and a half into the season.”

McCann hit two of the five home runs for the Yankees, who came into the game with seven home runs in their first 11 games, spanning 369 at-bats.

Designated hitter Carlos Beltran, right fielder Alfonso Soriano and Johnson also hit home runs in New York’s first five-homer game since April 9, 2013, at Cleveland.

“I thought every day he (McCann) would come in and he would have a smile on his face,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “Obviously he expects a lot from himself because he’s been a productive player. Players are going to show a little emotion when they make an out, but I never thought it was over the top. I thought he came prepared to play every day, and I just felt it was a matter of time.”

The homers that had the most significance were hit by McCann, who was 6-for-38 after striking out for the final out of the first after Beltran’s second home run gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

In his second at-bat against Boston starter John Lackey (2-1), McCann drove a first-pitch fastball into the right-field seats. In his third at-bat against Lackey, McCann recorded his 10th career multi-home run game and first since May 28 by sending a 2-1 hanging slider into the New York bullpen beyond the right-center field fence.

That home run increased a 4-2 lead to 6-2. When starter Hiroki Kuroda tired in the seventh, it proved to be the decisive shot.

Kuroda (2-1) allowed four runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings on a day he said his breaking pitches were not the sharpest. He allowed a two-run home run to A.J. Pierzynski in the second and then retired 15 of the next 19 hitters before hitting trouble in the seventh.

With two on, left-hander Matt Thornton struck out David Ortiz on a pitch that the designated hitter objected to being a strike. Thornton then hit first baseman Mike Napoli and gave up a two-run single to Mike Carp.

Then McCann came through with the biggest out when Carp ran on a 1-2 pitch by Dellin Betances. Carp was not close to stealing second and McCann made a perfect throw for the final out.

“That’s part of who he is,” Johnson said. “He’s focused on calling the game. He’s focused on doing the best he can for the pitchers and he’s really trying to be an all-around player.”

Carp said he thought the pitch was going to be a breaking ball but had already started running on the fastball.

“We took a gamble and lost,” Boston manager John Farrell said of Carp’s attempted stolen base.

Adam Warren struck out two in the eighth and Shawn Kelley pitched a perfect ninth for his second career save.

Lackey allowed six runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. He also allowed a career-high four home runs as the Red Sox lost for the seventh time in 12 games.

“We’re only 12 games in,” Pierzynski said. “Things are going to be fine.”

NOTES: Manager Joe Girardi kept SS Derek Jeter out of the starting lineup because the Yankees were playing their first day game after a night game at home. Girardi addressed potential fan disappointment that Jeter was held out: “I have to manage him with a focus of winning games and keeping him healthy, not being a farewell tour. I wasn’t hired to put on a farewell tour.” ... RHP Koji Uehara might test his stiff right shoulder by throwing before Sunday’s game, although manager John Farrell said that since the Red Sox are off Monday, Uehara might return to Boston for tests. ... Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia snapped a 0-for-12 slump with a fifth-inning double. ... New York rookie 3B Yangervis Solarte ended a 0-for-11 stretch with two singles.