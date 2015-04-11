EditorsNote: Fixed: Betts’ position to center fielder

Red Sox outlast Yankees in Boston’s longest game in history

NEW YORK -- At 2:13 a.m. ET, Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell watched shortstop Xander Bogaerts start a double play that would finally end the longest game in franchise history.

About 10 minutes later and with less than 11 hours remaining before his team’s next game, Farrell marveled at what had been accomplished.

Center fielder Mookie Betts put the finishing touch on a bizarre night at Yankee Stadium by lifting a sacrifice fly in the top of the 19th inning as the Red Sox outlasted the New York Yankees, 6-5, in a game that featured a power failure in the 12th and took over seven hours to complete.

“It’s a matter of resiliency by both sides,” Farrell said. “This was a testament of endurance.”

The Red Sox took their third lead of the extra innings when Bogaerts singled in his fourth straight at-bat. He stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and trotted home when Betts lifted a 2-2 pitch from Esmil Rogers (0-1) to center field.

The sacrifice fly concluded what had been up to that point a frustrating night for Betts. Betts had a fifth-inning double but was hitless in his other seven at-bats and three of his four strikeouts came after the ninth.

“It would have been the worst night of my life,” Betts said as signs in the Boston clubhouse reminded players about a first bus leaving at 2:45 a.m. ET and a second bus departing at 3:00 a.m. ET.

The sacrifice fly also was a fitting ending to Bogaerts’ night. He was hitless in his first four at-bats but had four straight singles and a walk in the extra innings.

“A long (night), it’s good to win in the end,” Bogaerts said.

Betts and Bogaerts being involved in the go-ahead rally would have been a moot point had knuckleballer Steven Wright not secured the victory on his third attempt. He blew a 4-3 lead in the 16th provided by designated hitter David Ortiz’s home run and a 5-4 edge provided by third baseman Pablo Sandoval’s single.

After Ortiz’s home run, Wright allowed a solo home run to first baseman Mark Teixeira in the 16th. Following Sandoval’s hit, he gave up a double to right fielder Carlos Beltran in the 18th that scored pinch runner John-Ryan Murphy and it seemed possible he might do so again when center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury opened the 19th

with a single.

This time, he finished it with some help from Bogaerts, who started the double play against designated hitter Garrett Jones. Jones came in as a pinch runner for Alex Rodriguez in the 11th and might have had the game-winning double in the 15th had left fielder Brett Gardner not been picked off.

“It’s unjust to single out guy; this was a team win,” Farrell said.

Not including the delay, the game took 6 hours, 49 minutes to complete and in terms of time was the longest in Boston history and the second longest in New York history, 11 minutes shy of the record set June 24, 1962 in a 22-inning game decided at Detroit’s Tiger Stadium on the only home run of Jack Reed’s career.

“It all kind of runs together,” Gardner said. “We showed a lot of heart tonight. We didn’t win but we played hard and we played long.”

The teams went a combined 5-for-28 with runners in scoring position, stranded 33 runners and struck out 28 times in a game that featured a combined 628 pitches by 17 pitchers.

“It’s one game that seemed about six but we’ll move on,” New York manager Joe Girardi said.

In the 12th, the game was delayed for 16 minutes due to a power outage while Beltran took ball one from Tommy Layne. As Layne threw his first pitch, a group of lights in the upper deck went out in what the Yankees said was caused by a power surge.

“Some of the lights went out and I just said I didn’t think it was right that they just hit in the bright lights and we’re missing a few,” Girardi said. “So they waited until they came back on and we went back out.”

The extra innings were made necessary when third baseman Chase Headley blasted a 2-1 pitch from Edward Mujica into the right-field seats with two outs in the ninth.

Long before the drama of the ninth and extra innings, the Red Sox took a 3-0 lead on a single by Sandoval in the first and a two-run base hit by right fielder Daniel Nava. The Yankees scored twice in the sixth on Rodriguez’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly by catcher Brian McCann.

NOTES: Told that New York DH Alex Rodriguez hit a home run on Thursday, Boston DH David Ortiz said, ”He did? Good for him. I‘m happy for him. The guy’s been through a lot.“ ... New York manager Joe Girardi hinted that Rodriguez may have his first day off Saturday. ... On an MLB Network radio show, former Red Sox RHP Pedro Martinez addressed the lack of velocity by Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka by saying: ”I think Tanaka is not committed to his pitches. Tanaka is a guy who’s aggressive in the strike zone and attacks the strike zone. He doesn’t look like he’s attacking the strike zone. ... Thursday was the season opener for the minor leagues and, for the second year in a row, the Red Sox had a no-hitter on opening night. This time, Class A Salem RHPs Jacob Dahlstrand and Joe Gunkel pitched a seven-inning, rain-shortened no-hitter.