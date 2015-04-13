A-Rod, Yankees pound Red Sox

NEW YORK -- The first week back from a year-long suspension could not have gone much better for Alex Rodriguez.

Now comes a 10-game road trip on which Rodriguez is likely to get hostile receptions at every turn. However, before the New York Yankees could start packing for Baltimore, they were hungry for a win Sunday night.

New York got the coveted victory, and Rodriguez’s three-run double highlighted a seven-run bottom of the first inning in a 14-4 rout of the Boston Red Sox.

“I think overall it was good to see one through nine come out and get some good at-bats,” Rodriguez said. “I think it was a game that we needed.”

Besides hearing cheers from fans in New York, Rodriguez finished his week back from last year’s 162-game ban by batting .300 (6-for-20) with a .417 on-base percentage and six RBIs while batting in five different spots in the lineup.

On Sunday, Rodriguez batted sixth, and with the bases loaded, he pounced on a first-pitch fastball from Boston right-hander Clay Buchholz (1-1) and turned it into a three-run double that gave the Yankees a 4-0 lead.

“Spring training was nice, I got a lot of work in,” said Rodriguez, who added a base-loaded walk in the sixth inning Sunday. “Anything I do will be a surprise to a lot of people and sometimes surprise me.”

New York manager Joe Girardi said, “He’s been really good. That’s a huge hit in the first inning for us to get us going to give us a big lead.”

From there, the Yankees coasted on a night when they scored double-digit runs for the first time since Aug. 8 and collected 16 hits, raising the team batting average from .193 to .233.

While Rodriguez sparked the offense, other players made significant contributions.

Third baseman Chase Headley followed Rodriguez’s double with a two-run home run on a 2-2 curveball, and he finished with three hits and three runs. Second baseman Stephen Drew capped the first inning with a solo shot on a 1-0 fastball and later added a sacrifice fly.

“It was great,” Headley said. “We knew we were capable of swinging a lot better than we had been, so to come out, get on the board early, play with some emotions, it was fun.”

Left fielder Brett Gardner scored the first run and added a two-run single in the fourth, and catcher Brian McCann added a solo home run for the final run in the eighth.

“It was nice to have a night like tonight,” McCann said.

The offense took some of the focus off right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (1-1) and questions about his velocity. After lasting four innings April 6, the right-hander went an inning further Sunday and allowed four runs (three earned) and four hits while ending his outing by striking out third baseman Pablo Sandoval on a pitch clocked at 92 mph.

While the Yankees avoided starting 1-5 for the first time since 1989, the Red Sox were unable to begin with a 5-1 record for the first time since 2006.

Boston left fielder Hanley Ramirez drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly and a solo home run. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts added a two-run double for the Red Sox, who gave up 14 runs in New York for the first time since Oct. 3, 2012.

Coming off seven scoreless innings in the season opener against Philadelphia, Buchholz allowed a career-high 10 runs (nine earned) and nine hits over 3 1/3 innings. It was the most runs by a Red Sox starting pitcher since Jon Lester allowed 11 on July 22, 2012, against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Buchholz also compounded his problems by not backing up some plays.

“That’s a mistake on my part,” he said. “(I‘m) pretty frustrated when things are going that way.”

The Red Sox seemed as if they might make the outcome closer by scoring three times in the fourth, capitalizing on Tanaka’s location struggles and shoddy New York defense.

Designated hitter David Ortiz scored on Ramirez’s sacrifice fly, and Bogaerts produced a two-run double after Drew was charged with a throwing error on a potential double-play grounder by right fielder Shane Victorino.

The Yankees added three more in the bottom half on Gardner’s single and a sacrifice fly by first baseman Mark Teixeira that knocked out Buchholz.

NOTES: Boston RHP Koji Uehara threw 17 pitches in a rehab game Saturday for Class A Greenville and did not have any issues with his strained left hamstring. Before Sunday’s game, manager John Farrell said that Uehara would be activated Monday and resume closing duties. ... The Yankees added a second pitcher in as many days by purchasing the contract of RHP Kyle Davies from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Davies threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings Sunday, his first appearance in the majors since August 2011. ... To get Davies on the roster, LHP Matt Tracy was designated for assignment after throwing 39 pitches in his major league debut Saturday. ... Boston OF Rusney Castillo jammed his shoulder making a catch for Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. He is due to be examined in Boston.