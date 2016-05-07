Eovaldi, Yankees beat Price, Red Sox

NEW YORK -- Eight is a magic number the New York Yankees have rarely reached through the first month of a nightmarish start.

The Yankees did so on the plate and on the mound Saturday.

New York scored at least eight runs for the fourth time and Nathan Eovaldi matched a career high by pitching eight innings in an 8-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees (11-17) won consecutive games for the first time in two weeks and their offense reached eight runs for the first time since an 8-4 win in Detroit on April 9. New York ran up David Price’s pitch count by reaching eight full counts, fouling off 24 pitches and knocking the left-hander out before the fifth inning ended.

“I know he hasn’t been his usual self but it’s still David Price,” New York third baseman Chase Headley said. “We came out and threw some good at-bats against him and we were able to win again today. I think we’re going in the right direction. We’ve dug ourselves a hole but you can’t take back what’s already happened.”

In the last five games, the Yankees have scored 26 runs and hit .269 (14-for-52) with runners in scoring position after getting 25 runs and a .174 average (12-for-69) in the previous 11 contests. The Yankees won for the fourth time in 12 games when facing a left-handed starting pitcher and had more than four runs off a southpaw starter for the second time in the last 23 games, including last year’s wild-card game against Houston’s Dallas Keuchel.

Austin Romine tied a career high with hits, getting RBI doubles in the third and eighth for New York’s first and last runs. Didi Gregorius added a bases-clearing double in the fourth, Carlos Beltran chased Price in the fifth with a two-run double and Aaron Hicks lifted a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The support made for a stress-free day for the Yankees, who had no intention of using Dellin Betances and Andrew Miller. Betances pitched in the previous three games while Miller threw 36 pitches during his dramatic four-out save Friday.

Instead, the offense and Eovaldi gave the Yankees little reason for concern.

Five days after allowing season highs of six runs and 10 hits in Fenway Park, Eovaldi (2-2) allowed an RBI single to Brock Holt and a home run to Jackie Bradley Jr. among six hits. He struck out six without a walk, threw 77 of 107 pitches for strikes and retired David Ortiz three times.

“I was able to locate the fastball from both sides of the plate and that was the biggest key for me today,” Eovaldi said. “It’s a lot easier on yourself when you’re able to pitch ahead of the count.”

Eovaldi opened the second by striking out Ortiz with his fastball, doing so after getting Dustin Pedroia to bounce into a double play in the first. In the fourth he used the slider to get Ortiz on a groundout and two innings later, he used the same pitch to get the slugger to bounce into a double play.

“That was huge for us,” Headley said. “You have those two big guys down. I think everybody in the ballpark knew that. So we needed him to go out and chew up some innings and with really the exception of the home run, he didn’t make a lot a mistakes. But just a huge start for him.”

After getting Ortiz on the double play, Eovaldi retired the final seven hitters while still maintaining his velocity in the high 90s.

“I don’t think you can ask for any more,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

Price allowed six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings and lost to the Yankees for the first time in six decisions and in New York for the first time in nine appearances.

“These first seven starts have (stunk),” Price said. “It’s not fun. I don’t enjoy it. I’ve got to get better.”

Boston (17-13) lost for the sixth time in its last 17 games as Ortiz was 0-for-4

NOTES: Friday was the third game umpire Ron Kulpa ejected a member of the Red Sox when he tossed manager John Farrell and DH David Ortiz on consecutive pitches in the ninth inning. Kulpa also had ejected Mike Napoli for throwing his helmet in 2013 and tossed Carl Everett in 2000 for bumping him. ... Asked why he didn’t leave the dugout immediately after getting tossed, Farrell joked he didn’t want to miss the end of an exciting game. ... New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury sat out with a strained right hip and is day-to-day. Manager Joe Girardi believes Ellsbury will miss “a couple of days” and does not think a DL stint will be needed. ... Yankees LHP CC Sabathia (strained left groin) said he expects to return when he is eligible to come off the 15-day DL since his groin is getting better every day. ... Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right patella subluxation) will make his third rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket Sunday and Farrell said it is possible Rodriguez might not need another rehab start.