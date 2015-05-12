Preview: Rockies at Angels

Reigning American League MVP Mike Trout looks to continue a power surge when his Los Angeles Angels host to the slumping Colorado Rockies on Tuesday to begin a two-game interleague series. Trout has belted three homers and registered four RBIs in his last five games as the Angels managed four victories in their last six outings.

Trout is among the AL leaders with nine blasts overall and keys the lineup along with slugger Albert Pujols, who has cooled off the last two games (0-for-9) after an 11-game hitting streak. The Angels trail the first-place Houston Astros by five games in the AL West after splitting four contests with them over the weekend and attempt to extend Colorado’s losing streak to 10. The Rockies were 11-8 before allowing 76 runs combined over the last nine, capped by Sunday’s 9-5 defeat against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Colorado needs more from two-time All Star Carlos Gonzalez, who has gone without an RBI for 10 consecutive games and has only six overall.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (1-4, 8.73 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (1-2, 2.70)

Kendrick pitched seven shutout innings in his Colorado debut to open the season and has allowed 32 runs in 26 frames since while going 0-4 in five outings. The 30-year-old Texas native has surrendered 10 homers, which puts him among the major league leaders – two in an 8-6 loss to San Diego last time out. Pujols is 5-for-12 with a home run against Kendrick, who will be making his first appearance versus the Angels.

Wilson has permitted two or fewer runs in his last four starts without gaining a victory, giving up six runs over 26 1/3 innings combined. The 34-year-old Loyola Marymount product shut out Seattle over eight innings in his season debut for his lone victory and opponents are batting only .215 against him. Wilson gave up just one run in eight innings for the victory during his only career outing versus Colorado in 2012.

WALK OFFS

1. The Angels swept three at Colorado in their last series in 2012 and have beaten the Rockies five straight overall.

2. Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki is 5-for-11 over the last three contests and has hit two homers in three career games versus the Angels.

3. Los Angeles C Carlos Perez is 5-for-14 with a double, a homer and three RBIs in his first four major league games.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Rockies 2