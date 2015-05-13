Preview: Rockies at Angels

The Colorado Rockies are riding a 10-game losing streak - their longest since 2005 - as they prepare to visit the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday in the finale of their two-game interleague series, but perhaps that isn’t the worst news involving the team. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, a four-time all-star, reportedly is on the verge of asking to be traded as Colorado appears headed for its seventh losing season in Tulowitzki’s 10 years with the club and fourth in a row.

Tulowitzki is scheduled to meet with his agent Paul Cohen on Thursday in Los Angeles after Cohen told the New York Post: “To say that (a trade) is not a possibility would be silly” and “it doesn’t take a rocket scientist” to see why the subject is heating up. The problem Colorado (11-18) seems incapable of overcoming is a pitching staff which has an eye-popping 5.48 ERA and only six quality starts - both by far the worst in the majors. The Angels, meanwhile, improved to 5-3 on their nine-game homestand with a 5-2 victory Tuesday, breaking a 2-2 tie with three runs in the eighth inning. Los Angeles’ Hector Santiago hasn’t won in three starts - all Angels’ losses - and allowed one earned run or fewer in four of his last five turns and opposes Jordan Lyles, who yielded 11 runs (10 earned) in losing his last two outings - both to Arizona.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (2-3, 4.42 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (2-2, 2.57)

Lyles yielded four runs and nine hits in a season-high seven innings of a 5-1 loss May 6. The 24-year-old South Carolina native was 2-1 with a 2.92 ERA after defeating San Diego 2-1 on April 23. Lyles is 2-1 with a 5.82 ERA in four games (three starts) against Los Angeles and has fared well against Mike Trout (2-for-8).

Santiago earned a no-decision after allowing one hit and four walks while striking out five in 6 1/3 innings of a 3-2 loss to Houston on Thursday. '‘Hector absolutely deserved to get that win, and that’s where you feel the most frustrated,‘’ teammate Huston Street told reporters after allowing three runs in the ninth inning. '‘I told him: ‘Hey, I‘m sorry, man.'‘’ Santiago, who is 3-6 with a 3.67 ERA in 21 games (17 starts) at Angel Stadium, has never faced Colorado.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols on Tuesday snapped an 0-for-13 slide with a single in the eighth inning and stole second before scoring the go-ahead run.

2. The Rockies’ Nick Hundley is batting .409 with two home runs and eight RBIs during his career-high 13-game hitting streak, which is tied for second-longest in club history by a catcher with Joe Girardi (1995) and trailing only Yorvit Torrealba (16 in 2009).

3. The Angels improved to a major league-best 97-55 in interleague games since 2007.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Rockies 2