Angels 5, Rockies 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Johnny Giavotella’s one-out RBI single in the eighth inning scored Albert Pujols from second base, snapping a 2-2 tie and leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

Angels left fielder Matt Joyce, in a season-long slump, followed Giavotella’s hit with a two-run double to provide closer Huston Street (11th save) a cushion for the ninth inning.

For Giavotella, the game-winning RBI was his sixth of the season. He began the night tied for second in the majors with the five game-winning RBIs. All three runs in the inning came against Rockies reliever Rafael Betancourt (0-1).

The loss for the Rockies was their 10th in a row, their longest losing streak since they lost 10 straight during the 2005 season. The franchise record is 13, set in the club’s inaugural season of 1993.

Angels starter C.J. Wilson pitched well, going eight strong innings while making a season-high 111 pitches. He gave up two runs and five hits, struck out six and walked one. Though the win was just his second of the season, he has given up two runs or fewer in six of his seven starts.

The Angels had 10 hits in all, including three by right fielder Kole Calhoun, and two each from shortstop Erick Aybar and Giavotella.

Wilson and Rockies starter Kyle Kendrick matched each other through seven innings, but while Wilson continued on, Kendrick was finished after seven. It was Kendrick’s best start since his first start of the season, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Brewers on opening day and earned his only victory.

Tuesday, he gave up two runs on seven hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out five, getting a no-decision.

Rockies catcher Nick Hundley led off the third inning against Wilson with an infield single, extending his hitting streak to 13 games, a career high. Second baseman D.J. LaMahieu walked, and center fielder Charlie Blackmon sacrificed the runners to second and third.

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki followed with a sacrifice fly to put the Rockies up, 1-0.

The Rockies increased their lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning after first baseman Justin Morneau doubled with one out, and scored on left fielder Corey Dickerson’s two-out double.

The Angels broke through against Kendrick in the fourth inning, tying the game at 2-2. Aybar singled with one out and went to third on a single by Giavotella.

Left fielder Matt Joyce, who took a .140 average into the game, grounded out weakly to second, scoring Aybar from third. Catcher Carlos Perez followed with a single to center, scoring Giavotella from second to tie the game.

Wilson got a boost from his defense in the top of the fifth when Calhoun made a diving catch of a sinking line drive by Blackmon. In the bottom of the inning, Calhoun led off with a double, giving the Angels a runner in scoring position with the 2-3-4 hitters coming up. Kendrick, though, worked through it and kept the game knotted at 2.

NOTES: The Angels called up INF/OF Marc Krauss from Triple-A Salt Lake and put him in the starting lineup. Krauss was hitting .281 with five doubles, three triples, two homers and 17 RBIs for the Bees. He also had a 10-game hitting streak going. To make room on the roster for Krauss, RHP Ryan Mattheus was designated for assignment. Mattheus was called up last week and got into one game, throwing one scoreless inning. ... Rockies C Nick Hundley took a 12-game hitting streak into the game, during which he hit .415 (17 for 41). ... The Rockies took a nine-game losing streak into the game, their longest since a nine-game slide in 2012. The franchise record is 13 losses in a row, coming in the club’s inaugural season of 1993.