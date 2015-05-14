Trout’s defense rescues Angels in 11-inning win

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The game between the Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night showed why Mike Trout is the defending American League Most Valuable Player and a perennial MVP candidate.

And yet he went 0-for-4.

First baseman Albert Pujols’ sacrifice fly to left field scored Taylor Featherston with the winning run in the 11th inning, lifting the Angels to a 2-1 win at Angel Stadium.

However, it was what Trout did in the innings before that had his teammates searching for words to describe him. Again.

In the 10th, he leaped at the wall and robbed Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki of a home run.

Then in the 11th, he made a running catch of a blooper by first baseman Daniel Descalso. Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez tagged from third, and Trout threw a strike to catcher Carlos Perez.

Plate umpire Phil Cuzzi called Gonzalez safe, but after a replay challenge, the call was reversed, and the inning was over.

“It was awesome,” said Joe Smith, one of five Angels relievers who combined to shut out the Rockies for the final five innings. “He robs a homer, he makes a great throw. I was just waiting for him to hit a homer.”

”Just put him in the top three of the MVP every year,“ said Angels closer Huston Street, who threw a perfect ninth after agreeing to a two-year contract extension earlier in the day. ”That’s a huge play for this team, this season. You look at games that can turn around a season. ...

“He comes running in at full speed, catches the ball right below his knees. You’ve got Carlos Gonzalez who’s got great speed at third base, you have to make a perfect throw.”

Angels designated hitter C.J. Cron got the winning rally with a leadoff single, and right fielder Kole Calhoun singled to right, sending pinch runner Featherston to third.

Trout was walked intentionally, loading the bases for Pujols, who hit a fly ball to medium left field off Rockies reliever Christian Friedrich (0-1).

It was a bad day all around for the Rockies, who lost their 11th in a row, their longest losing streak since an 11-game slide in 2000. They also played the game without manager Walt Weiss, who left the ballpark with stomach pains and went to the hospital, where he had an appendectomy. Bench coach Tom Runnells took over managerial duties.

Weiss is expected to be hospitalized until Thursday, but no timetable is set for his return to the dugout.

The Rockies also lost their starting pitcher earlier than they could have expected.

Jordan Lyles lasted only one inning, taking a line drive from Pujols off the back of his right hand. X-rays showed no fracture, and Lyles was diagnosed with a bruise.

“Par for the course,” Runnells said of the day’s events. “The way things are going right now, we kind of joked about it. You don’t like to joke about things like that, but it’s going to be a tough road. But you know what, we’re really proud of the way the guys battled. If we play like we did tonight and battle like we did tonight, we’re going to be fine.”

Rockies right-hander Christian Bergman replaced Lyles and stifled the Angels over the next 5 1/3 innings, allowing only one run on three hits.

“He was outstanding,” Runnells said of Berman. “I hugged him. He was phenomenal. Just really gave us a great effort. I wish we could have got him a win after all that.”

Trailing 1-0 after an RBI single by Rockies center fielder Drew Stubbs in the fourth inning, the Angels finally got to Bergman in the seventh. Keyed by a Pujols double, the Angels had the bases loaded with one out when Aybar singled to center.

Trout scored from third, but Pujols was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second by Stubbs, keeping the game tied at 1-1.

Angels starter Hector Santiago struck out the side in the fourth inning, but the Rockies got three consecutive two-out singles in the inning to push across a run, Stubbs driving in Wilin Rosario for a 1-0 lead.

Santiago exiting after six innings and 107 pitches. He gave up one run on seven hits and no walks with eight strikeouts.

NOTES: Angels RHP Huston Street agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract extension through 2017. Street is 2-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 11 saves this season, his second with the club. Over the past five seasons, Street’s save conversion rate of 91.9 percent (137 of 149) is best in the majors (minimum 50 save opportunities). ... Angels 1B Albert Pujols’ stolen base Tuesday night was his first of the season and 99th of his career. “If I get 100, I’ll shut it down for the rest of my career,” Pujols joked. ... Rockies C Nick Hundley’s 13-game hitting streak ended when he went 0-for-4 Wednesday.