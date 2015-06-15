Preview: Rockies at Astros

The first-place Houston Astros try to continue steadying the ship when they host the Colorado Rockies on Monday as the teams begin a set of four games - two in Houston and two in Denver. The Astros, whose lead in the American League West over Texas is down to 2 1/2 games, bounced back from a seven-game losing streak by taking two of three from Seattle over the weekend - outscoring the Mariners 23-8 - despite All-Star Jose Altuve (hamstring) missing the final two contests.

“(Altuve‘s) progressing nicely. He continues to be day-to-day,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch told reporters about the defending AL batting champion prior to Sunday’s 13-0 victory. “He’ll get treatment another full day and see how it progresses.” The Astros hope Sunday was the start of something big for Evan Gattis, who broke out of a 5-for-32 slump with his second career four-hit performance. Colorado salvaged the finale of its four-game series in Miami with a 4-1 victory Sunday, their ninth win in the last 25 road contests. Houston ace Dallas Keuchel - second in the AL with a 1.90 ERA - has dropped two of his last three decisions as he prepares to oppose Chad Bettis, who has recorded quality starts in four of his six outings since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado, Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (2-1, 3.05 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (7-2, 1.90)

Bettis, who never has faced Houston, yielded three runs and six hits while striking out six in five innings of a 4-2 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday. Since yielding seven runs in 11 innings over his first two starts - both no-decisions, the 26-year-old Texan has permitted six runs in 27 1/3 frames over his last four turns. Bettis, who was 0-3 with a 5.02 ERA in eight starts in 2013 before working exclusively as a reliever in 2014, has struck out 33 against 11 walks over 38 1/3 innings this season.

Keuchel allowed a two-run homer by Jose Abreu among seven hits in seven innings of a 4-2 loss to the White Sox in Chicago on Tuesday - his 24th consecutive start of at least six frames. The 27-year-old Oklahoman, who never has faced Colorado, has permitted 17 runs in his last seven turns after yielding four in his first four outings. Keuchel is 5-0 with a 1.29 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in seven home starts this season and has not allowed a home run in 49 innings at Minute Maid Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki on Sunday went 0-for-2 with a walk to snap his 12-game hitting streak, which was the longest active run in the majors.

2. Colorado’s Nolan Arenado (.271, 16 home runs, 49 RBIs) delivered a two-run homer Sunday, but the Gold Glove third baseman made two errors in a game for the first time in his career.

3. The teams last met in 2013, when the Astros took three of four - splitting two in Houston and sweeping a pair in Denver.

PREDICTION: Astros 3, Rockies 2